Chelsea Transfer News: Kai Havertz Undergoes Medical In London As Blues Ramp Up Business

Chelsea have emerged as the major destination for several top talents that have arrived in the Premier League this season. Having already sealed the transfers of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva, Frank Lampard's Blues are set to sign another bright talent - Kai Havertz. The Bayer Leverkusen star reportedly underwent a medical on Sunday ahead of his impending move to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Kai Havertz transfer: Bayer Leverkusen star undergoes medical

According to a Kai Havertz transfer report by German media publication Sport Bild, the midfielder was in London on Sunday to undergo the medical tests that are mandatory prior to any transfer move. After his medical, the 21-year-old returned to Germany to join the national team. Kai Havertz has been called for Germany's Nations League games against Spain and Switzerland.

According to another Kai Havertz report by Sky Sports, the agreement for the transfer was already signed between Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen around nine days ago. An official announcement is all that remains. A roundup of Chelsea transfer news states that the Blues are preparing for the official announcement, which might be done this weekend.

Chelsea transfer news: Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell join Blues

According to Kai Havertz transfer reports, the London club has agreed a fee hovering in the range of £90 million ($120m) to rope in the Bayer Leverkusen youngster. He will be another addition in the youthful ranks under Lampard that already includes the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic.

Besides the Kai Havertz transfer, Chelsea have also strengthened their defensive line with the signings of former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) captain Thiago Silva and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell. While Silva arrived on a free transfer after his contract ended this transfer window, Chilwell was signed for a fee in the range of £50 million ($66m).

Football transfer news: Chelsea could register Kai Havertz transfer by Thursday

Chelsea will, however, have to register Kai Havertz before Thursday to apply for an exemption on sporting grounds to avoid undergoing quarantine in the UK. In the event that the Premier League heavyweights fail to register the German starlet by Thursday, he will then miss out on the start of the 2020-21 season. Chelsea begin their Premier League campaign on September 14 away against Brighton and Hove Albion.

