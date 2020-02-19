Chelsea Accuses Manchester United Fans Of Making Homophobic Comments, Reveals Barring Fans

Chelsea said that a group of Manchester United fans reportedly made homophobic chants at the Premier League game played at Stamford Bridge on February 17. According to reports, a number of people were not allowed to enter the stadium and a few were asked to leave during the game. Goals from Anthony Martial (45') and Harry Maguire (66') enabled the Red Devils to beat Chelsea for the 3rd time in the 2019-20 season.

Chelsea condemns the incident of homophobic chants

An official statement on Chelsea's website read, "At last night’s match a large group of Manchester United supporters made unacceptable homophobic chants. A number of these away supporters were prevented from entering the stadium and others were ejected during the game."

"This behaviour will not be tolerated at Chelsea Football Club. Those supporters will be banned from attending matches at Stamford Bridge in future, and in cooperation with Manchester United we have passed the details of those supporters to them so they can take appropriate action."

"Chelsea Football Club is a diverse and inclusive club and will always take firm action against all forms of discriminatory behaviour."

Manchester United committed to the idea of equality, diversity and inclusion

Manchester United's representative in a statement said that the club has always committed to the ideas of equality, diversity and inclusion. The spokesperson further added that Manchester United was the first club to sign for the TeamPride coalition and continues to work along with Stonewall and other anti-discriminatory establishments in the area.

AON's LGBT executive sponsor, Jim Herbert said, "Aon is very proud to be a part of team pride and I firmly believe this consortium holds an enormous ability to influence the sports industry. There is still much more we need to do before all LGBT+ people can live freely as their authentic selves. Sport unites us all and TeamPride and Stonewall are committed to making sport everyone’s game by raising awareness of LGBT+ equality this November."

Read: French Footballer Suspended For 5 Years After Biting Opponent's Privates

Read: Justin Fashanu, UK’s First Openly Gay Footballer, To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

Manchester United reduces points deficit

Manchester United came out on top at Stamford Bridge, beating Chelsea 2-0 on Monday night. Despite the scoreline suggesting a comfortable win for Manchester United, the game had a fair share of its VAR drama. Manchester United are now just three points off fourth-placed Chelsea as the race for top four heats up. After the disappointing loss, Chelsea will face another challenge when they host Tottenham Hotspur next week. Meanwhile United will face Club Brugge next on Thursday in the Europa League

Read: Legend Iker Casillas Retires From Football After Deciding To Run For Spanish FA Presidency

Read: Football Fans Chant ‘Nazis Out’ After Player Faces Racial Abuse In Germany