Football Fans Chant ‘Nazis Out’ After Player Faces Racial Abuse In Germany

Football News

Football fans in Germany chanted “Nazis out” after a fan was removed from the ground for making a monkey noises at a black player during a third-tier match.

Updated On:
Football

Football fans in Germany chanted “Nazis out” after a fan was removed from the ground for making a monkey noises at a black player during a third-tier match. Ghanaian-German footballer Leroy Kwadwo, the victim of the racist abuse, stopped the play to point out the perpetrator in the stands.

The perpetrator was sitting in Preussen Munster's homestand in a match against Wurzburger Kickers when the incident took place. He was promptly identified by fellow supporters and was ejected from the stadium when the footballs, in unison, started chanting “Nazis out”.

Kwado, in a statement, thanked everyone for showing support against the racist abuse and said that the reaction of fans and other players was exemplary. “You can not imagine what it means to me and all other coloured players. We must all continue to fight against it just like you did and nip it in the bud!”

Kwado said that though he has a different skin colour, he was born in Germany that gave him “so much and made things possible” for him and his family. He added that he is one of them who can live his passion as a professional player with Würzburger Kickers. “Something like yesterday just makes me sad and angry because everyone has to know. Racism doesn’t belong in our world,” wrote the 23-year-old.

Club distances itself

Preussen Münster president Christoph Strässer also issued a clarification regarding the racist incident saying he has a lot of respect for the spectators, who immediately realized it and “impressively” demonstrated that “we don't want anything like that here”. “We have a very clear position here, which extends through the fans and the fan project into the committees. We do not tolerate racism or any form of discrimination,” said the club president in a statement.

