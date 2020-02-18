Legend Iker Casillas Retires From Football After Deciding To Run For Spanish FA Presidency

One of the greatest goalkeepers in recent history, Iker Casillas has called it quits from the sport after having announced his candidacy for the President of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). The goalkeeper who has not played a single game after surviving a heart attack back in May 2019, announced his decision to run for the President post on Monday through a Twitter post.

According to Spanish media, FC Porto President Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa confirmed Iker Casillas' retirement as he told reporters on Tuesday that before announcing his candidacy, Casillas met the club President for lunch and informed him of his decision to end his career.

"His attitude has excited me a lot. He has been impressive throughout his career, made in only two clubs, Porto and Real Madrid," Spanish media quoted da Costa saying. After surviving a heart attack during a training session back in May 2019, Casillas had joined the technical team of FC Porto but never made an on-pitch appearance. Although, he has never announced his retirement officially yet.

Casillas led Spain to their first World Cup in 2010

Considered as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the game, Casillas won the UEFA Champions League three-times in 2000, 2002 and 2014. The Spanish goalkeeper is amongst the few to have played more than 1,000 professional games. After 25 years at Real Madrid, Casillas had signed for Porto in 2015 with which he won the Portuguese league in 2018 and exceeded 150 games with the Dragons shirt.

Casillas was made Spain's captain in 2008 and he went on to win the European Championship that year. The goalkeeper also led Spain to their first World Cup win in 2010 and retained the European Championship in 2012. Casillas was nominated for the Ballon d'Or award in 2008, ranking fourth overall. He has won all major club and international championship titles for which he was eligible with Real Madrid and Spain.

