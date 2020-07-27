Chelsea Fan Kevin Pietersen Mocks Jayawardene's Post Lauding Man Utd's Third Place Finish

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen is known to be a hardcore Chelsea supporter when it comes to the Premier League. The dynamic sportsperson is regularly seen tweeting about Chelsea while also engaging in a bit of banter with fans of rival clubs. Kevin Pietersen also regularly trolls his former colleagues whenever their team loses and has been seen sharing poking fun at his Indian counterpart and Manchester United supporter Yuvraj Singh. Now, Kevin Pietersen has tried to troll former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene in a similar fashion too.

Not a bad way to end the season.. champions league football next year 👏👏👏👍 https://t.co/vwlbkbvFTJ — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) July 26, 2020

Also Read: Chelsea Into Champions League With 2-0 Win Over Wolves

Kevin Pietersen trolls Jayawardene’s Man Utd post

After Man Utd won their game against Leicester to finish third on the Premier League table, Jayawardene retweeted a Man Utd post congratulating the club on their UEFA Champions League qualification. Jayawardene wrote that the third-place finish in the Premier League table was not a bad way to finish the season, while also applauding at the fact that the club secured a place in next year’s Champions League. However, soon after Jayawardene made his Man Utd congratulatory tweet, Chelsea fan Kevin Pietersen was quick to troll the batsman.

Replying to his tweet, Kevin Pietersen mocked at the fact that Jayawardene was rejoicing at Man Utd’s third-place finish. However, Jayawardene was quick to reply that Pietersen's club Chelsea had themselves finished fourth.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Brutally Trolled By Kevin Pietersen As Chelsea Beat Man United In FA Cup

Kevin Pietersen’s tweet appears to have backfired after fans pointed out that he should take a look at the Premier League table since his own club Chelsea finished below Man Utd in fourth place. Another fan tweeted that Man Utd have defeated Chelsea thrice this season and lead the head-to-head record 3-1. Before replying to Jayawardene, Kevin Pietersen had tweeted that he won’t be tweeting about Chelsea’s fourth place as all Man Utd fans have been tweeting about their club’s position in the Premier League table.

Says a Chelsea fan who have Finished 4th 🤣 — Vishal Lokhande (@V_LOKH) July 27, 2020

Also Read: Chelsea In Talks With Barcelona For Kepa-Ter Stegen Swap Deal: Report

Kevin Pietersen has trolled cricketers who support Man Utd in the past as well

Being a Chelsea fan, Kevin Pietersen is regularly seen making cheeky comments at Man Utd fans. After Chelsea beat Man Utd 3-1 in the FA Cup semi-final, Kevin Pietersen was quick to troll former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is a Man Utd supporter. The duo engaged in friendly banter on Twitter. Kevin Pietersen had asked Yuvraj Singh if he’s okay after Man Utd lost to Chelsea, with Yuvraj Singh replying that he’s hurting due to the loss.

Pietersen had later joked that Yuvraj can come to his place to watch the UEFA Champions League anytime. The Chelsea fan had earlier also trolled Liverpool fans for their timing of winning the Premier League. The former England cricketer had tweeted that it was great that the Merseyside club won the league during the pandemic, as it meant that the fans wouldn’t be able to celebrate in huge crowds.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen Nearly Gets Injured By Glenn McGrath On Test Debut On July 22, 2005: Watch

Image Courtesy: instagram/kp24, instagram/mahela27