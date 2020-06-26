Chelsea Fan Kevin Pietersen Trolls Liverpool For Timing Of Premier League Title Win

Frank Lampard was on the winning side in the Chelsea vs Man City game at Stamford Bridge, but what was salt to City's wounds was that their defeat promptly handed Liverpool the title. After Chelsea’s 2-1 victory crowned Liverpool Premier League champions, clips of several Liverpool players celebrating wildly went viral online. Chelsea’s latest victory played an important part in crowning Liverpool Premier League champions 2020 - the club’s first league title in 30 years. After Liverpool’s title was confirmed, several players from around the world took to social media to celebrate the victory and congratulate Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his relentless Reds.

Kevin Pietersen trolls Liverpool

While several players penned down congratulatory messages for the red half of Merseyside, former England cricket star Kevin Pietersen took the opportunity to troll Liverpool. Soon after the Liverpool Premier League champions 2020 announcement was made, Kevin Pieterson took to Twitter and indulged in a bit of banter. Kevin Pietersen tweeted that that news of Liverpool Premier League champions 2020 couldn’t have come at a better time, as there was zero interest and no crowds to celebrate the glorious and historic occasion.

Liverpool winning the PL couldn’t have come at a better time - when there’s no crowds & zero interest! 😴



🎣 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 26, 2020

Kevin Pietersen is a long time Chelsea fan, with Pietersen being seen several times at Stamford Bridge to watch the Blues in action. Chelsea fan Kevin Pietersen also revealed his displeasure at football resuming without fans earlier this month. The cricketer's tweet was trolled by Yuvraj Singh, who is a fan of Manchester United.

Kevin Pietersen mocked for his comments after Chelsea game

The tweet by Chelsea fan Kevin Pietersen aiming to troll Liverpool appears to have backfired. After he made the tweet post the Chelsea vs Man City game, several Liverpool fans hit back at Pietersen. One fan replying to the Kevin Pietersen tweet posted an image of all the honours Liverpool have won over the years. Another account reminded Kevin Pietersen how his country England won the 2019 World Cup via a contentious boundary count rule.

The tweet said that England’s World Cup victory couldn’t come at a better time, saying that the umpire made a blunder so ridiculous that the rule had to be changed later. The Twitter user said England’s victory will always be remembered "because of the stupid rule".

A bit like KP captaining england......woops.....🤣😅🤣😅 — Ian Spruce (@RadicalRabbit) June 26, 2020

While fans and players all over the world celebrated the Liverpool Premier League champions 2020 coronation, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made some interesting statements. Jurgen Klopp, while speaking to Liverpool’s official website, said that he is completely overwhelmed, happy and proud of the victory. Klopp said that while he is proud of his team, he initially 'felt empty inside' when Liverpool were crowned champions.

Image Courtesy: Kevin Pietersen Twitter, Liverpool Instagram