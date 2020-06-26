Samuel L Jackson Jubilant As Liverpool End 30-year Wait For Elusive Premier League Title

Hollywood actor and long-time Reds fan Samuel L Jackson expressed his jubilation as Liverpool won the Premier League after 30 years. Jurgen Klopp's side sealed the title with seven games to go, making it the fastest triumph in his history, kicking off Liverpool title celebrations across the globe. The Reds were crowned Premier League champions on Thursday after Chelsea defeated defending champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, thanks to a match-winning performance by former Dortmund star Christian Pulisic.

Liverpool win Premier League: Samuel L Jackson joins in on Liverpool title celebrations

Liverpool's Premier League win on Thursday meant that Twitter exploded with fans basking on Jurgen Klopp's herculean effort to end Merseyside's agony. Among those fans, was Pulp Fiction star Samuel L Jackson, who took to Twitter to express his delight on Liverpool's Premier League win. Samuel L Jackson is widely known for his support of the Reds and is often seen tweeting his support for Jurgen Klopp's side on matchdays. In a 2016 interview with Radio One, Samuel L Jackson had provided insight on his love for Liverpool and how shooting to The 51st State made him a hardcore supporter of the newly crowned Premier League champions.

LIVERPOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️👊🏾 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 26, 2020

The 51st State was a 2001 film starring Robert Carlyle and Samuel L Jackson and was shot in Liverpool. During the shoot, Samuel L Jackson visited Anfield for his first-ever 'soccer' game and instantly fell in love with the club and the atmosphere. Samuel L Jackson added that he spent a lot of time in the stadium singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. Jackson also revealed his love for Merseyside and referenced how the city had changed in 15 years since filming for The 51st Street.

Liverpool win Premier League: Jurgen Klopp guides The Reds to fastest ever Premier League triumph

Jurgen Klopp's former Borussia Dortmund protege Christian Pulisic sparkled on his return to Stamford Bridge post the lockdown, helping Chelsea register a thrilling 2-1 victory over Manchester City. Chelsea's win meant Liverpool were crowned Premier League winners, ending the club's 30-year wait for the Premier League title. In an interview with Sky Sports after being declared champions, Klopp said that he is lost for words and broke down to tears.

The German manager led the club to the Champions League title last year, but the Premier League title will widely be regarded as the moment he truly brought Liverpool back to the pinnacle of English football with his brand of 'heavy metal' football.

(Image Credit: Samuel L Jackson, Liverpool Instagram)