Liverpool Stars Host Title Party As Van Dijk And Others Celebrate Willian's Penalty; Watch

Manchester City's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Thursday night (Friday IST) was seemingly celebrated harder by Liverpool players and fans than Chelsea fans themselves. With Man City's loss, the Reds secured their first-ever Premier League title, ending a painful 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England. Liverpool players gathered to watch the match together in anticipation of early good news. The Reds could be seen screaming and yelling as they counted down the final seconds of the game at the Bridge which secured their title with seven games to spare - the quickest a top-flight team has wrapped up the title.

Liverpool players host party: Liverpool title celebrations in full swing

Videos of the Liverpool title celebrations were shared to social media which showed the raucous reaction of the Reds to Willian's late penalty. Liverpool players appeared to have hosted the party in someone's back garden. Willian's 78th-minute penalty was celebrated by the players as Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson and Alisson can be jumping in delight with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looking at the camera and shouting: "Come On!"

In another video, the entire squad can be seen slowly counting down the final seconds of the match before a massive cheer erupted in the garden. They can be heard chanting and can be seen dancing in ecstasy. Some of the Liverpool stars huddled up and kept chanting "Champions! Champions!".

Meanwhile, for fans, the Liverpool title celebrations hit the streets as the Kop gathered in large numbers to celebrate outside Anfield. Per reports, around 2,000 fans gathered outside the gates of Anfield, defying social distancing guidelines, singing and dancing in joy. Many fans appeared wearing masks of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp while others can be seen with facial masks. Fans began setting off flares and partying on the streets before the Liverpool title celebrations were tamed by Merseyside Police.

Thousands of #Liverpool fans have been celebrating outside #Anfield after their team won the Premier League for the first time. https://t.co/ANkhlwVcay pic.twitter.com/r4TjZVF2nB — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) June 25, 2020

Celebrations outside Anfield in Liverpool already. pic.twitter.com/26ghvbBf2J — Tom Munns (@TomMunns1) June 25, 2020

Liverpool FC fans have climbed onto walls outside Anfield and there are three on the roof of The Park pub as celebrations continue around the ground pic.twitter.com/ctFy7hQX4L — Eleanor Barlow (@EleanorBarlow) June 25, 2020

Virgil van Dijk wore a customised Liverpool jersey which read "Champions 19-20" on the back. Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez also appeared alongside Van Dijk as the celebrations momentarily hit the streets.

Despite securing the title with seven games to go, Reds will look to continue their rampant form and finish the season with even more glory. In a season where multiple records are still up for grabs for Jurgen Klopp's men, there should be enough incentive for the players to keep up the momentum and soar past the final few games of the season. Liverpool will face their first big test as Premier League champions next week when they face Man City at the Etihad.

(Image Credits: Samantha Quek Twitter Handle)