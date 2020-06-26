Van Dijk's Interview Gatecrashed By Liverpool Players After Premier League Victory: Watch

Chelsea's victory over Manchester City on Thursday saw Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after a splendid and relentless campaign for glory. Liverpool players assembled together to celebrate the title triumph as Pep Guardiola's men suffered a defeat at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool colossus Virgin van Dijk, one of the pillars of Jurgen Klopp's title-winning team, had his interview with Man United legend Rio Ferdinand gatecrashed as the likes Naby Keita and Andy Robertson joined in the celebrations on live television.

Liverpool title celebrations: Teammates interrupt Van Dijk interview

Van Dijk was in a virtual interview with BT Football pundits including former Man United star Rio Ferdinand. The defender, seen wearing a specially printed 'Champions' shirt was speaking to Ferdinand and other pundits when several players gatecrashed and interrupted the interview, as they sang, rejoicing at being officially crowned champions of England. The Liverpool title celebrations carried on in full swing as Andy Robertson later revealed they were still trying to convince Jurgen Klopp to give them a day off to celebrate the title.

Liverpool title celebrations: Chelsea defeat Man City, Liverpool win Premier League

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic broke the deadlock in the game against Man City, when he scored past Ederson on a counter-attack, after a defensive debacle from Benjamin Mendy and Ilkay Gundogan. The USA international enjoyed one of the best games in a Blues shirt as he attempted a similar goal, which was cleared by Kyle Walker on the goal-line.

Kevin De Bruyne scored a blistering free-kick into the top left corner leaving Kepa Arrizabalaga helpless after Pulisic's opener. However, he failed to salvage a draw for his side as Frank Lampard's men went on to score late in the game. In the 78th minute, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham mounted pressure on Ederson from close-range attempts. However, Fernandinho flicked the ball away on the line, which, after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check, turned out to be hand-ball.

Liverpool title celebrations: Fans take to the streets for Liverpool title celebrations

Fernandinho was sent off by the referee, while Willian stepped up to take the penalty and he duly converted it from the spot. Sensing Chelsea's victory, around 2,000 fans descended outside Anfield to mark the Liverpool title celebrations. However, they paid no heed to the social distancing norms that have been in place in the UK following the COVID-19 crisis. The Liverpool title celebrations were marked with flares and crackers, along with fans waving the club flag on the streets.

Image courtesy: Virgil van Dijk Twitter handle