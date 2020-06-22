Steven Gerrard Reveals All On Failed £37.5m Chelsea Move After 2005 Liverpool UCL Triumph

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has lifted the lid on the failed Gerrard Chelsea transfer which nearly went through back in the summer of 2005, just six weeks after the English midfielder guided the Reds to the European Cup. The Blues made several attempts to lure Gerrard to Stamford Bridge the previous year, and though the Liverpool icon was 'tempted by the offer', Gerrard claimed that he regrets the way he handled the potential £37.5 million transfer to the capital. The 40-year-old also revealed a fear that the Steven Gerrard Chelsea transfer fee would have allowed Rafael Benitez to rebuild Liverpool without him at the centre of the team.

ALSO READ: Man United Legend Roy Keane Regrets Being 'too Kind' As People 'stabbed Him In The Chest'

Steven Gerrard Liverpool career: Steven Gerrard Chelsea transfer interest

While speaking to Man United great Gary Neville on Sky Sports Soccer Box, Steven Gerrard revealed all about the 'Gerrard Chelsea transfer saga' and how close the former England captain was to joining Jose Mourinho in London at the time. Liverpool had just won the Champions League in 2005 and Steven Gerrard marked his name in European history following one of the greatest performances in a final against AC Milan. However, after lifting the Champions League with Liverpool, interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea amplified.

ALSO READ: Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi Faces three-match Ban For Choking Maupay In Brighton Defeat

Steven Gerrard Chelsea transfer: Steven Gerrard speaks on Rafa Benitez Liverpool fear

By his own admission, the Steven Gerrard Chelsea transfer rumours spiralled out of control when Rafael Benitez made the Liverpool star feel 'paranoid' about his position at the club. 'There was a Rafa Benitez Liverpool fear', said Gerrard, who felt that the Spanish manager would offload his prized asset in return for the funds. Chelsea reportedly bid £37.5 million, which was plenty at the time, and Gerrard felt the fear of Rafa Benitez accepting the transfer fee as Liverpool were somewhat strapped for funds at the time.

ALSO READ: How Football Stars Celebrated Father's Day Ft David Beckham, Alex Morgan, Lautaro Martinez

Steven Gerrard on his transfer saga to Chelsea - “[Jose] Mourinho was a massive part of that. A lack of maturity on my part allowed me to think about it and flirt with that idea a bit." pic.twitter.com/wRADZzuYYA — TweetChelseaUK (@TweetChelseaUK) June 22, 2020

Steven Gerrard Liverpool career: Jose Mourinho played huge part in Chelsea bid

Although Gerrard went on to claim that he never regretted his decision to stay at Liverpool, Jose Mourinho played a massive role in tempting him for a move away from his boyhood club. Jose Mourinho wanted to sign Gerrard when he was in charge of Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea. At the time, 'The Special One' was the new swashbuckling manager in the Premier League and had taken the English top flight by storm with Chelsea. Gerrard put the 'flirting with Chelsea' down to a lack of maturity on his part. Gerrard ended up staying at Liverpool and fashioned himself a legendary status on Merseyside. Although the Steven Gerrard Liverpool career did not see a Liverpool Premier League title being hoisted by him, the Reds legend finished his 17-year long spell at Anfield with three League Cups, two FA Cup', two UEFA SuperCups and one European Cup.

ALSO READ: Replacing Bayern-bound Leroy Sane Not The Top Priority For Man City Boss Pep Guardiola

Image Credits - FIFA.com