Chelsea Dragged To High Court By Racist Abuse Victims Over Long-term Psychological Damage

Premier League giants Chelsea have been leading the way in showing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement spurred on in the wake of the brutal killing of George Floyd in the US. The Blues have been involved in a fair amount of racial confrontations in the past, in particular, the Gwyn Williams racism scandal. While a private Chelsea racism investigation found the former chief scout guilty of racial discrimination, Chelsea were also forced to issue a public apology and commission counselling for the victims, who were as young as 12. However, that is seemingly not the end of the Chelsea racism scandal, with the club hiring a specialist team of lawyers to fight Chelsea high court cases pertaining to racism.

Also Read: Kingsley Coman Says Bayern Know What They Have In Him Despite Sane's Imminent Arrival

Before training at Cobham this morning, the Chelsea players and coaching staff formed the letter H, for humans, and knelt in a show of support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. pic.twitter.com/yI6kAywa93 — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 2, 2020

Chelsea racism scandal: Former stars file Chelsea high court case alleging racist behaviour

In a recent Chelsea racism investigation by The Athletic, it was revealed that four former footballers at Stamford Bridge filed a Chelsea high court case describing the club environment where racially abusive behaviour was normalised. The Chelsea High Court case is listed for a three-week trial in March 2022, and the victims have claimed that the Chelsea racism scandal has left them with long-term psychological damage including depression, anger and relationship issues. Among the four former players, one has been diagnosed with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) because of a feral environment where black players were 'treated like dogs'. The Athletic's Chelsea racism investigation revealed that the Blues hired specialist legal firm Keoghs to get them out o the Chelsea high court case. Keoghs have previously defended Crewe Alexandre and the Roman Catholic Church in sexual-abuse scandals.

Also Read: How To Watch LaLiga Live In India? LaLiga Restart Details, Live Streaming And Schedule

Chelsea are facing accusations of Black Lives Matter 'hypocrisy.'



⚫Trial fixed for High Court: Chelsea v players from Gwyn Williams racism case



⚫#CFC fighting claims for damages even after damning racism inquiry



⚫ First trial of its kind in footballhttps://t.co/9qrmOjYCxx — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) June 11, 2020

Chelsea racism scandal: Blues' support to Black Lives Matter 'stinks of hypocrisy', says former player

The club has taken a different stance amidst the Chelsea racism scandal, denying any liability while simultaneously paying damages to the victims. According to The Atheltic's Chelsea racism investigation, the victims received five-figure payments and a personal apology from chairman Bruce Buck. The Blues' support of Black Lives Matter amidst the Chelsea high court case has left the concerned players angry and hurt with one player suggesting that the club 'stinks of hypocrisy' by showing their support to George Floyd.

Also Read: Lewandowski's 46th Goal Of Season Fires Bayern Munich Into German Cup Final

One member of the youth team involved in the Gwyn Williams racism scandal described the situation as 'mini apartheid' and according to The Athletic, at least 10 former players, currently in their 40s and 50s are preparing for the Chelsea high court cases. The Blues' stand on the Chelsea high court case has been clear - Keoghs have asked the victims to file their cases against Williams and not the club, even providing the number of Williams' solicitor Eddie Johns. Regardless, the case will prove to be of high importance amidst the Black Lives Matter movement, with Chelsea fans and players being involved in racial confrontations. Raheem Sterling and Tammy Abraham both suffered racial abuse from the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Also Read: Everton Can Host Derby When Liverpool Could Clinch Title