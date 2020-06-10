Kingsley Coman Says Bayern Know What They Have In Him Despite Sane's Imminent Arrival

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is not worried about the rumours surrounding Leroy Sane's potential summer transfer to Bayern Munich. The 23-year-old winger is confident of retaining his place in the starting XI even with the arrival of Manchester City star. Kingsley Coman reportedly stated that he will have "no problem" if the Bavarians sign Leroy Sane in the coming transfer window. The French star has vowed to keep on fighting for his place at the Allianz Arena. Leroy Sane remains Bayern Munich's long term target and the German champions are tipped to finally sign the Man City winger in the upcoming transfer window.

Leroy Sane transfer: Kingsley Coman motivated to retain his place at Bayern Munich

According to multiple media reports, Leroy Sane will likely be played on the left-wing by manager Hansi Flick if Bayern Munich bag the 24-year-old German. The left-wing position, for now, belongs to Kingsley Coman as the winger was seen holding the position for the most part of the Bundesliga season. However, the 23-year-old is not worried about the future competition he might face in his own team. Kingsley Coman, in an interview with Sport Bild, said "If Sane came, it would not be a problem! Except if the club says to me that they no longer need me, but I think the club knows what it has in me." Kingsley Coman believes that the situation of Leroy Sane has nothing to do with his future at the Bundesliga club.

Leroy Sane transfer: Kingsley Coman has fought for his place before

Kingsley Coman then talked about the time when he joined Bayern Munich and had to fight for his place with club legends like Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben. The winger said, "When I came to Bayern Munich we had Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa and me, and I was still a young player, in front of the legends Ribery and Robben! You can see that that's not a problem for me." Kingsley Coman believes that it is better for the team if there are multiple players in the squad of the highest level. Kingsley Coman's contract with the defending Bundesliga champions runs till 2023.

Bayern Munich unveiled their Adidas home kit for the 2020-21 season

