Chelsea In Talks To Extend 36-year-old Thiago Silva's Contract After Solid Start To Season

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea roped in former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) skipper Thiago Silva this past summer on a free transfer in an attempt to bolster their defensive options following the expiration of his contract. The Brazil international has since impressed the Blues with his impeccable displays at the back, emerging as a key defensive force for manager Frank Lampard. Taking these performances into consideration, Chelsea are reportedly set to offer a new contract to the 36-year-old.

Chelsea transfer news: New contract on the cards, despite Thiago Silva age issue

As per the Thiago Silva contract that was agreed upon last summer, the Brazilian would continue at Stamford Bridge for the duration of the 2020-21 season. The one-season contract was offered to him citing his age, as he sees out the final years of his professional career.

However, Chelsea are seemingly impressed with the defender's performance and are looking to extend his stay at the club, according to Tuttomercato. To this end, the Blues are keen on extending his contract by a season, using a special clause that was inserted in his contract during his move this past summer.

Thiago Silva impresses Chelsea

Having managed nine appearances under manager Frank Lampard, Silva stands unbeaten at the moment. Chelsea have managed six victories, with three games ending in a draw when the Brazilian has played at the back. During this time, Chelsea have conceded just five goals, an impeccable stat for Lampard.

Silva is enjoying regular game time under the manager alongside Kurt Zouma. The 36-year-old is a popular figure among his teammates, most of whom are in the initial phases of their professional careers. The Brazilian veteran had joined Chelsea in need of regular game time and an ambition to play the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Premier League news: Thiago Silva speaks on English top flight

Amid the Thiago Silva contract extension talks, the defender, while speaking to The Athletic, revealed that the Premier League has given him a number of headaches after every game. The Brazilian centre-back claimed that frequent aerial duels in the Premier League have left him with extreme pain.

Image courtesy: Thiago Silva Instagram