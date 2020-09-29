Thiago Silva Explains Why PSG Exit Infuriated Him, Wants Parisians To Learn From Mistakes

Weeks after making the move to Chelsea, former PSG captain Thiago Silva has now opened up about his surprising exit from the club. The central defender was widely expected to retire at PSG, but in a puzzling turn of events, Thiago Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer in August. Earlier reports had suggested that the defender’s fractious relationship with PSG’s sporting director Leonardo was one of the reasons behind his sudden departure. Thiago Silva spoke to the press this week and revealed the real reason behind his departure from PSG.

Thiago Silva transfer reason explained

Speaking to France Football, Thiago Silva admitted that the situation at PSG ‘p****d him off’. The 36-year-old centre-back expressed his dissatisfaction at being told that he was surplus to requirements during the coronavirus-enforced break in the 2019-20 season. Thiago Silva admitted that he didn’t like the way the club handled the situation, saying that despite the lockdown, it should have been handled differently.

The Brazilian also blamed PSG's sporting director Leonardo for his role in his exit. Explaining the situation, Thiago Silva said that Leonardo first called him to ask whether he would be okay to continue playing for PSG for two more months to complete the Champions League campaign. The defender then revealed that after he said yes, he was later told by the sporting director that PSG are considering renewing his contract for just the two months, and nothing more.

Thiago Silva's decorated PSG career

While speaking to the media, Thiago Silva expressed his anger with the way his exit from the club was dealt, despite him giving his all throughout his time at PSG. The defender enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at PSG, making 315 appearances for the club as he won 23 trophies in total with the Parisians. During the interview, Thiago Silva claimed that he had always given his maximum at PSG, but the way the club dealt with his exit made him feel that his eight-year spell with the outfit didn’t mean anything.

The defender also criticised the club and Leonardo for doing the same with Edinson Cavani, as he blamed the management for dealing with the transfer awkwardly and hastily. Thiago Silva conceded that he is sharing the revelations now so that the club can learn from it, and not make the same mistakes in the future.

Thiago Silva Chelsea: Defender excited with move to London

While concluding, Thiago Silva expressed his excitement at making the move to England, as he called Chelsea the best club in the country. The defender admitted that he had earlier felt that his age would pose a problem when it comes to sealing a move to another top club. However, Silva revealed that he had prayed to God regarding a move while saying that the project at Chelsea matches his ambitions.

Image Credits; Chelsea Instagram