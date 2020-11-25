Timo Werner MISSES Open Goal In Chelsea's 2-1 Win Vs Rennes, Fans Label Him German Torres

Premier League giants Chelsea secured their passage into the Champions League knockout stages for the second successive season with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Stade Rennes on Tuesday, November 24. The Blues needed a stoppage-time winner from Olivier Giroud to seal the tie, having struggled to put the game to bed after scoring the opener. Much of the criticism was labelled at new signing Timo Werner, who had a torrid day in front of goal.

Chelsea vs Rennes: Timo Werner miss draws ridicule from fans, draws comparisons with Fernando Torres

Chelsea striker Timo Werner had a day to forget in front of goal as he missed multiple chances to get on the scoresheet against Rennes. The German international missed a sitter again on Tuesday, just days after missing a similar chance against Newcastle United in the Premier League. The 24-year-old was unmarked in the box when Callum Hudson-Odoi put in a wonderful cross, only for the former RB Leipzig man to hit it way over the bar from inside the six-yard box.

Werner's miss baffled Chelsea supporters, who couldn't fathom how the 24-year-old failed to put the Blues in front. The video of his missed chance soon went viral on social media, with netizens labelling the Chelsea frontman as the 'German Fernando Torres'.

The Spaniard, who retired from football last year, had a torrid spell with the Blues after his big-money move from Liverpool, netting just 45 times in 172 appearances across all competitions. Werner's agony worsened when Rennes equalised through Sehrou Guirassy just five minutes from stoppage time. However, an Oliver Giroud goal saved his blushes after the French World Cup winner produced a superb header to win the match for Frank Lampard's side.

Poor over-all. Werner = Torres at the moment. Been far too complacent and profligate last two games. Spurs will have a field day Sunday! — Jerry Ewing (@TheJerryEwing) November 24, 2020

Giroud had to score after Timo Werner pulled a Fernando Torres right there. — Comeback Kings (@Elijahkyama) November 24, 2020

Werner being Chelsea's Torres — Vincent Jayawardhanu (@vincentkho92) November 25, 2020

Timo Werner's miss during the Chelsea vs Rennes followed his glaring miss against Newcastle last weekend. The 24-year-old was through with a pass from Tammy Abraham in the box but slotted wide under no pressure at St James' Park on Saturday. Thankfully again, Chelsea secured a 2-0 win to finish just two points off leaders Tottenham at third.

Werner is Chelsea's top scorer this season, netting eight times in 13 appearances since his move to Stamford Bridge. Signed for £47.5 million, the German international enjoyed a prolific Bundesliga career, netting 95 times in 153 games for RB Leipzig with 34 of them coming last season. Frank Lampard would hope that the 24-year-old can regain his killer instinct as they look to mount a serious title challenge.

