Ramadan Kareem: Paul Pogba , Mo Salah, Ozil And Others Send Out Wishes To Their Fans

Ramadan Kareem

Football players around the world have wished their fans on the occasion of Ramadan Kareem. While nearly every country in the world has been deeply affected by the outbreak of coronavirus, several players and teams made sure to address their fans on Ramadan Kareem during the crisis. From Manchester United's Paul Pogba to Bundesliga legend Franck Ribery, players took to social media to wish fans on the occasion.

Ramadan Kareem 2020: Paul Pogba, Mohamed Salah and others wish their fans

Ramadan Kareem 2020: Arsenal's Mesut Ozil

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ramadan Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers & sisters 🤲🏼❤

A post shared by Mesut Özil (@m10_official) on

Ramadan Kareem 2020: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on

Ramadan Kareem 2020: Manchester United's Paul Pogba

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ramadan Kareem to all the Muslims ❤️🤲🏾#

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

Ramadan Kareem 2020: Liverpool's Sadio Mane

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ramadan Mubarak to all my brothers and sisters ❤️🙌🙌

A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) on

Ramadan Kareem 2020: Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery

Ramadan Kareem 2020: Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RM26 (@riyadmahrez26.7) on

Ramadan Kareem 2020: Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) on

Ramadan Kareem 2020: Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shkodran Mustafi (@shkodranmustafi) on

