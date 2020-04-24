Liverpool Set To Become Premier League Champions As UEFA Declines 'null And Void' Option

'This means more' was Liverpool's slogan this year as they looked to end their 30-year wait for a league title. While Jurgen Klopp's Reds blazed through the opposition over the course of the season, accruing a mammoth lead at the top of the table, Liverpool's slogan for the season took a different turn amid the coronavirus UK outbreak. 'This means more' turned to 'This means more tension'.

However, Liverpool were handed a major boost in their quest for a first league title in 30 years as UEFA decreed that the Premier League season will not, in fact, be declared 'null and void'. Liverpool will, therefore, be on course to end their wait for the Premier League title as they are just two wins away from settling the title 'race', so to speak. In fact, Liverpool could also set the record for the points total come the end of the Premier League season.

So the pressure is on the Premier League to get the season finished and we all want that. But why should football get special favour and why should a footballer possibly be tested in front of an NHS worker or care worker?? — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 23, 2020

Liverpool Premier League champions push given impetus by UEFA's decision

According to reports, European footballing bodies have suggested that the domestic leagues should be decided on 'sporting merit' if they can not get completed. Champions League qualification spots could be decided on a 'points-per-game' basis if the leagues fail to finish the remaining games in their respective campaigns. Champions League qualifiers could be decided via a playoff system, but Premier League teams reportedly favour the 'points-per-game' system.

UEFA keen on making the right decision

UEFA stated that whichever procedure is settled on, it should be based on "objective, transparent and non-discriminatory principles." UEFA added, "National associations and Leagues should otherwise have the ability to decide the final positions in their domestic competitions, having regard to the specific circumstances of each competition." Thursday's meeting of UEFA's official committee was led by President Alexander Ceferin which was held via a video conference.

