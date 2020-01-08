Chelsea Legend Makes Shocking Revelation About Club Owner Roman Abramovich

Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin has made a shocking revelation about the club's owner Roman Abramovich. Nevin has revealed that he had almost killed Abramovich three years ago while on a holiday. This revelation has invited attention from all quarters.

Pat Nevin could have accidentally killed Roman Abramovich

According to Pat Nevin, he was on a holiday when he appeared to have hit a cyclist while driving. The cyclist turned out to be the owner of his former club. The former player also asserted that Abramovich was not aware that he was hit by a player from his club. Pat Nevin was speaking to a radio network while opening up on the incident. He stated that about three years ago, he was on holiday in Arran and was driving up the north side of Arran. He further commented that he came round a corner at the top just before Lochranza and nearly hit a guy on a bike. Nevin just got out of the way at the last moment or he could have killed the guy who turned out to be Roman Abramovich.

Pat Nevin played a total of six seasons at Chelsea

Pat Nevin, while being sarcastic, further stated that it would have been a ridiculous story had he killed Roman Abramovich. His yacht was off the coast and he was cycling around. Nevin arrived at Stamford Bridge in 1983 from Scottish side Clyde. During his six-year stint at the club, he made a total of 107 appearances for the Blues. He scored 14 goals and assisted five more during his tenure. In 1988, he joined Everton after Chelsea were relegated from the Premier League.

Roman Abramovich acquired Chelsea in 2003

Roman Abramovich became the owner of the company that owns Chelsea in 2003. Under him, Chelsea immediately embarked on an ambitious programme of commercial development. Since then, Abramovich has been looking after the progress of the club.

