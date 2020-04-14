Chelsea, Liverpool Play Out 8-goal Champions League Thriller On Apr 14, 2009; Watch Video

Tuesday was the 11th anniversary of the Chelsea vs Liverpool eight-goal thriller in the Champions League quarter-final. Liverpool had lost the first leg at Anfield 3-1 which meant that Rafael Benitez's side had levelled the score on aggregate only for Chelsea to come back and snatch the lead. Liverpool scored twice again but in vain as Frank Lampard's late goal meant that Chelsea qualified for the Champions League semi-final for the second consecutive season.

Also Read: Six Barcelona Board Members Resign As Josep Bartomeu Restructures Club Hierarchy

Chelsea vs Liverpool 4-4 highlights: Chelsea and Liverpool play out eight-goal classic in the Champions League on April 14, 2009

Chelsea had romped to victory at Anfield with Branislav Ivanovic scoring a brace after Fernando Torres had put Liverpool in front. Didier Drogba added a third and Chelsea returned to Stamford Bridge with a healthy 3-1 advantage. However, Rafael Benitez's side came all guns blazing with goals from Fabio Aurelio and Xabi Alonso levelling the score on aggregate at half-time.

Drogba forced an error from Pepe Reina in the second half before Alex scored with a thumping free-kick to restore parity in the clash. Captain Frank Lampard scored Chelsea's third of the match with 14 minutes to play taking Chelsea's aggregate lead to 6-3. When all seemed lost Liverpool clawed back into the game with two quickfire goals from Lucas Leiva and Dirk Kuyt. Another goal would have sealed a spot for Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final, however, Lampard again got on the scoresheet to put the game to bed.

Also Read: Liverpool Edged Borussia Dortmund 4-3 In An Anfield Classic OTD Four Years Ago

Chelsea vs Liverpool 2009: Chelsea vs Liverpool 4-4 highlights

Also Read: When Carles Puyol's Gesture For The LaLiga Trophy Was Embarrassingly Misread By Alex Song

Chelsea vs Liverpool 2009: Chelsea's Champions League campaign

Intermin manager Guus Hiddink steered Chelsea to the Champions League semi-final in the 2008-09 season. Chelsea aced off against Barcelona in the semi-final and the Pep Guardiola side emerged victorious under controversial circumstances. The Blues led the game courtesy of a Michael Essien goal and were denied multiple appeals for penalty, creating a vitriolic atmosphere at the Stamford Bridge. Andres Iniesta equalised sending Barcelona through on the away goals rule after the sides had played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg. The conduct of the Chelsea players was criticised with Drogba being banned for three matches, while Bosingwa banned for two. Guus Hiddink's side were also fined £85,000 for improper conduct on the part of their players and fans.

Also Read: Lampard Proud Of Chelsea's Response To Coronavirus Crisis