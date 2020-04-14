Six Barcelona Board Members Resign As Josep Bartomeu Restructures Club Hierarchy

The decision to suspend competitive football across Spain was taken last month in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the nation in recent weeks. A number of clubs have been hit by major losses due to the suspension of LaLiga. There are no tickets sales, commercial deals and other forms of revenue coming in on a regular basis which is making it difficult for clubs to operate in the ongoing lockdown situation. Barcelona seem to have been hit badly by the coronavirus crisis after six board members stepped down from their respective positions this week.

Also Read | Barcelona on brink of 'economic bankruptcy and moral decay' claims presidential candidate

LaLiga coronavirus update

Barcelona will ask Lionel Messi and Co. for financial help in order to sustain club operations

📰 [MARCA] | Barcelona to ask for financial help from their players to make up for coronavirus losses.



With LaLiga Santander and the Champions League suspended for the time being, the Catalan side are expected to lose millions of euros. pic.twitter.com/EqDbGO3i4Y — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) March 20, 2020

Also Read | ON THIS DAY: Former Barcelona captain Puyol born in 1978

Barcelona board undergo major transition after the resignation of six top members

Official Club Statementhttps://t.co/Kzpx17pHyI — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) April 13, 2020

Also Read | Barcelona deny corruption after six board members resign

Maria Teixidor, Jordi Calsamiglia, Enrique Tombas, Silvio Elías and Josep Pont were some of the big-name officials who stepped down from the Barcelona board. The club statement read "The Board of Directors have approved the appointment of Jordi Moix, as Vice President for Economics and Equity; Pau Vilanova, as institutional vice president; Oriol Tomas, as Vice President of the Commercial Area; Marta Plana, as Secretary of the Board of Directors; and David Bellver, as treasurer. Javier Bordas will be the manager responsible for the football first team, while Xavier Vilajoana will be in charge of Barca B, the youth teams and women's football. The executives responsible for the Compliance Committee will be the Secretary of the Board, Marta Plana, and the treasurer, David Bellver, while Joan Blade in addition to continuing to be responsible for the basketball teams, will be responsible for the Control and Transparency Committee."

Also Read | Lionel Messi trolled by Ivan Rakitic? Fans think Croatian's days at Barcelona are numbered

In addition to this, Barcelona also released an official statement stating that they will take legal action against former vice-president Emili Rossaud (also resigned) who made some controversial allegations against the club in a recent interview. Rossaud accused the Barcelona board of stealing money and accepting bribes in the interview. The club was quoted as saying "In the face of the serious and unfounded allegations made by Mr Emili Rousaud, FC Barcelona categorically denies any action that could be described as corruption."

Barcelona board members who handed in their resignations in the past week

📰 [AS] | The 6 board members who have presented their resignations at Barcelona pic.twitter.com/Gv4fA02URp — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) April 9, 2020

Also Read | LaLiga coronavirus: Barcelona furlough non-playing staff despite Lionel Messi and team agreeing to pay cuts