Liverpool Edged Borussia Dortmund 4-3 In An Anfield Classic OTD Four Years Ago

Liverpool have had some immense success in the UEFA Champions League in recent years. The team led by Jurgen Klopp has reached the previous two Champions League finals, while also winning the 2019 UCL title. However, far away from the echelons of the Champions League, the Reds were involved in a classic nail-biting Europa League game four years ago. Here's a look at the Europa League thriller against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final that was played on April 14, 2016.

Europa League: Liverpool vs Dortmund 4-3 highlights

Liverpool staged one of the dramatic comebacks in the Europa League back in 2016. In the first leg of the game, Jurgen Klopp's Reds were dominant at the Westfalenstadion. Youngster Divock Origi gave an important lead to Liverpool just before the first half of the game. However, Dortmund defender Mats Hummels headed in the equaliser for the hosts in the second half. Liverpool had an away-goal advantage as they took on their opponents in the second leg at Anfield.

Europa League second leg: Liverpool vs Dortmund 4-3 highlights

In the second leg, Dortmund were determined to reach the semi-final of the competition. The away side struck twice courtesy of Henry Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang within the early 10 minutes, draining away the hope held by the Anfield faithful. However, Divock Origi scored in the 48th minute to cut Dortmund's lead, much to the relief of Klopp.

Dortmund's Marco Reus struck just nine minutes later, reinforcing his side's lead in the tie. However, Klopp's men still had the goods to turn the tie around. Philippe Coutinho, Mamadou Sakho and Dejan Lovren scored back-to-back goals to ensure that Dortmund had no chance to advance to the semi-final. Liverpool marched on to the semi-final with a 5-4 aggregate score.

Fans reminisce the Europa League Liverpool vs Dortmund 4-3 highlights

Best game I ever co commentated on. Unbelievable night. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) April 14, 2020

A team with Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan bottling a big game, who would have thought it — James Kent (@JamesKe78176041) April 14, 2020

@carlsmith316 I remember this one well 💪🏻 Might need another ‘Dam/Assen trip when we’re allowed out! — Stephen O'Ryan (@stephen_oryan) April 14, 2020

