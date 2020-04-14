The Debate
When Carles Puyol's Gesture For The LaLiga Trophy Was Embarrassingly Misread By Alex Song

Football News

Throwback to the time midfielder Alex Song was left embarrassed after he thought Barcelona captain Carles Puyol wanted him to lift the LaLiga trophy.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Carles Puyol

Carles Puyol made his Barcelona debut in 1999 after being promoted from the Barcelona B team in by former manager Louis Van Gaal. The Spanish defender took over the club's captaincy from Luis Enrique in 2004 and went on to play at the Camp Nou until he retired in 2014. During his tenure at Barcelona, Carles Puyol enjoyed great success winning 18 major titles, including six LaLiga titles and three Champions League trophies with the LaLiga giants over the course of his career. 

Throwback to when Alex Song thought Barcelona captain Carles Puyol wanted him to lift the LaLiga trophy

Blaugrana fans will recall the moment when former Arsenal man Alex Song thought club captain Carles Puyol wanted him to lift the LaLiga trophy back in 2013. However, as the video clearly goes on to show, Carles Puyol was actually asking Eric Abidal to step forward and lift the LaLiga trophy after the win against Real Valladolid. Eric Abidal had recently returned to full fitness following a battle against cancer that season. Carles Puyol gave the Frenchman the honour to lift the trophy after successfully winning the fight against cancer.

Alex Song Barcelona career in numbers

First Published:
