Chelsea Manager Frank Lampard Sees Glimpse Of Paul Scholes In Youngster Billy Gilmour

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has claimed that he sees a hint of former Manchester United star Paul Scholes in youngster Billy Gilmour. The Blues manager also agreed to Man United legend Roy Keane’s assessment of the youngster, when he tipped him to become "world-class" in the near future.

Billy Gilmour emerged on the scene at Chelsea this season

Billy Gilmour enjoyed a breakthrough in the first team this season. The Scottish youngster marked his debut for Chelsea in August last year. He went on to make six more appearances since then before the spread of coronavirus brought about a halt to the Premier League.

Roy Keane praises Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour

Billy Gilmour’s exploits led to several legends heaping praise on him. Man United legend Roy Keane suggested that Gilmour has the potential to reach the very top of the game. Frank Lampard, while speaking to Sky Sports, opened up on Roy Keane’s praise for the 18-year-old.

Frank Lampard happy with Roy Keane's praise for Chelsea's Billy Gilmour

Frank Lampard claimed that he had to put his cup of tea down to hear Roy Keane say something nice for Billy Gilmour. Keane was a fantastic midfielder and he doesn’t praise anyone unless the person is actually worthy of being praised, said the former Chelsea star. Lampard also described Keane’s praise of Gilmour as ‘spot on.’

Billy Gilmour compared to Paul Scholes

Frank Lampard asserted that Billy Gilmour should be happy about being praised by the likes of Roy Keane. Gilmour is also often compared to Paul Scholes. However, Lampard is reluctant in comparing the youngster to the Man United legend.

Frank Lampard reluctant on Billy Gilmour-Paul Scholes comparison

Frank Lampard asserted that Paul Scholes was one of the greatest midfielders he had played against in the Premier League. Billy Gilmour plays a bit like Scholes, particularly in terms of the basic understanding of the game, the Chelsea manager opined. However, Lampard clarified that he wouldn’t compare the 18-year-old to the Man United legend.

Billy Gilmour stats for Chelsea

Billy Gilmour stats for Chelsea have been decent in his debut season. The 18-year-old has managed to make 22 appearances for the Blues across all competitions. During this time, he has scored twice, while also bagging five assists to his credit.

