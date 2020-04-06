Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic Takes On The Toosie Slide Challenge: Watch Video

Drake's new song 'Toosie Slide' has been one of the most-streamed songs across the globe ever since it released last week. The Toronto-born rapper can be seen walking around in his $100-million mansion while swaying to the lyrics of the song. Following the release of the song, the 'Toosie Slide Challenge' has been trending on the popular app TikTok. USMNT star and Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic also joined in on the fun and posted a video of him undertaking theToosie Slide Challenge, but with a twist.
Also Read | Drake new song: Rapper honours Kobe Bryant with NBA legend's No. 8, No. 24 jerseys in 'Toosie Slide' video
DJ Khaled does the “Toosie Slide”. Rate his dance moves y’all ‼️😂 #toosieslidechallenge pic.twitter.com/AbULGrqLdc— Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) April 4, 2020
Also Read | Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic Shows Off Skills During Coronavirus Lockdown
Taking the #toosieslidechallenge to a whole new level! 🤯— Chelsea FC - #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 5, 2020
👏 @cpulisic_10 pic.twitter.com/Gugejp9wK1
Also Read | What is TikTok Toosie Slide Challenge? Here's everything you want to know
Christian Pulisic jumped on the Toosie Slide Challenge bandwagon as he posted a video of himself undertaking the challenge on social media. Christian Pulisic can be seen juggling a football as the song plays in the background. Christian Pulisic made his Chelsea debut in a 4-0 defeat against Manchester United earlier this season. However, the former Borussia Dortmund starlet had to wait until October to score his first goal for the London-based club as he netted a hat-trick in the 4-2 win over Burnley.
Also Read | Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic shows off skills during coronavirus lockdown
Our London derby against West Ham would've been this weekend, but we’re doing things a little differently here! 👀— Chelsea FC - #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 5, 2020
Tune in tomorrow evening for @MasonMount_10 v Declan Rice on FIFA20! 🎮
7pm (UK), Monday night on our YouTube channel! Don't miss it! 🤩 #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/Ctvv4Sxymw
Also Read | Christian Pulisic Makes Comical TikTok Debut With Stay At Home Challenge; Watch Video