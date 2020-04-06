The Debate
Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic Takes On The Toosie Slide Challenge: Watch Video

Football News

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic jumped on the Toosie Slide bandwagon. The American winger posted his version of the TikTok challenge, but with a twist.

Christian Pulisic

Drake's new song 'Toosie Slide' has been one of the most-streamed songs across the globe ever since it released last week. The Toronto-born rapper can be seen walking around in his $100-million mansion while swaying to the lyrics of the song. Following the release of the song, the 'Toosie Slide Challenge' has been trending on the popular app TikTok. USMNT star and Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic also joined in on the fun and posted a video of him undertaking theToosie Slide Challenge, but with a twist.

Drake new song

DJ Khaled also does the Toosie Slide Challenge

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic undertakes the Toosie Slide Challenge with a twist

Christian Pulisic jumped on the Toosie Slide Challenge bandwagon as he posted a video of himself undertaking the challenge on social media. Christian Pulisic can be seen juggling a football as the song plays in the background. Christian Pulisic made his Chelsea debut in a 4-0 defeat against Manchester United earlier this season. However, the former Borussia Dortmund starlet had to wait until October to score his first goal for the London-based club as he netted a hat-trick in the 4-2 win over Burnley.

Mason Mount will take on Declan Rice in a FIFA 20 clash on Monday night

