Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic Takes On The Toosie Slide Challenge: Watch Video

Drake's new song 'Toosie Slide' has been one of the most-streamed songs across the globe ever since it released last week. The Toronto-born rapper can be seen walking around in his $100-million mansion while swaying to the lyrics of the song. Following the release of the song, the 'Toosie Slide Challenge' has been trending on the popular app TikTok. USMNT star and Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic also joined in on the fun and posted a video of him undertaking theToosie Slide Challenge, but with a twist.

Drake new song

DJ Khaled also does the Toosie Slide Challenge

DJ Khaled does the “Toosie Slide”. Rate his dance moves y’all ‼️😂 #toosieslidechallenge pic.twitter.com/AbULGrqLdc — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) April 4, 2020

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic undertakes the Toosie Slide Challenge with a twist

Christian Pulisic jumped on the Toosie Slide Challenge bandwagon as he posted a video of himself undertaking the challenge on social media. Christian Pulisic can be seen juggling a football as the song plays in the background. Christian Pulisic made his Chelsea debut in a 4-0 defeat against Manchester United earlier this season. However, the former Borussia Dortmund starlet had to wait until October to score his first goal for the London-based club as he netted a hat-trick in the 4-2 win over Burnley.

