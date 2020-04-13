Chelsea Legend Gianluca Vialli Recovers From Cancer After 17 Months Of Chemotherapy

Premier League legend Gianluca Vialli has revealed that he has been cured of cancer completely. The former Chelsea striker and manager was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer 17 months back. He recently opened up on his objectives in life, asserting that he wished to live a normal life.

Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli health stabilises

Gianluca Vialli has revealed that he has recovered from pancreatic cancer after undergoing a gruelling 17 months of chemotherapy.



Gianluca Vialli health deteriorated around 17 months back, tests of which later suggested that he was diagnosed with cancer. After intense chemotherapy sessions over the months, tests now suggest that he has been cured of cancer. This was confirmed by Vialli to Italian media outlet La Repubblica.

Gianluca Vialli health update: Striker sheds light on recovery

Gianluca Vialli claimed that he was feeling better now. He spelt out the detailed course of his treatment, revealing that he completed two cycles of chemotherapy in December last year. The first cycle lasted eight months, while the second continued for nine months, revealed the Chelsea legend. It was difficult both physically and mentally to deal with chemotherapy even for a tough person like him, he concluded.

Gianluca Vialli health update

Gianluca Vialli confirmed that the recent tests showed no signs of illness. The former Premier League star asserted his happiness on being cancer-free. He further shed light on what it meant to regain his health. He then said that for him, it was now possible to look into the mirror, seeing his hair grow and not having to draw eyebrows.

Gianluca Vialli health update: Vialli Chelsea stats

Gianluca Vialli spent three seasons at Chelsea. Apart from the Blues, he also played for the likes of Juventus, Sampdoria and Cremonese. The Vialli Chelsea stats make for decent reading for a striker. During his three-season stay at Chelsea, he managed 88 appearances across all competitions, scoring 40 goals in all. He also won the FA Cup, UEFA Winners' Cup and the League Cup.

