Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino Backs Raheem Sterling, Says 'He's In Our Plan'

Former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino recently joined Chelsea as a manager on a two-year contract. The 51-year-old was hired by the English Premier League club in May this year. Pochettino took up the job in July. It is his first job as a manager since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in July last year. One of the boldest moves he has made since joining Chelsea is to give Raheem Sterling, the former Manchester City winger, the backing he had been looking for.

Raheem Sterling has signed a five-year deal with Chelsea

Sterling signed the contract at Stamford Bridge on July 13, 2022

The 28-year-old made his Chelsea debut on August 6, 2022

Pochettino backs Sterling for the upcoming season

Mauricio Pochettino, the new Chelsea boss, is optimistic about Raheem Sterling's potential despite a challenging first season with the club. Raheem Sterling, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City for £50 million, struggled to find his form, scoring just six league goals. However, Pochettino believes that the England star is a crucial player for the team and is confident that they can unlock his full potential to help achieve their goals.

"I think he's an important player for us. He's in our plan," Pochettino said.

"He can provide to the team many different things. We are confident that we can get the best from him to help the team to achieve what we want," he added.

During the previous season, Raheem Sterling showcased his goal-scoring prowess with an impressive 6 goals from 13 shots on target out of a total of 22 attempts. His expected goal (xG) data of 6.51 highlights his efficiency in converting opportunities into successful finishes. Additionally, Sterling exhibited his playmaking skills, contributing three assists to the team. His pass completion rate was solid at 79%, averaging 23 passes per match.

Chelsea's transformation

Chelsea has undergone significant changes during the summer transfer window, with several key players leaving the club. Kai Havertz moved to Arsenal, Mateo Kovacic joined Manchester City, and Mason Mount made a switch to Manchester United. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic also joined AC Milan, while club captain Cesar Azpilicueta moved to Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

