You Wouldn't Believe What World Cup-winner And Former Chelsea Star Is Doing These Days

The world was shocked when World Cup champion and renowned former football player Andre Schurrle decided to retire before turning 30. Among his significant accomplishments, Schurrle helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup, and he also enjoyed success by helping Chelsea win the Premier League the following year.

What new projects has Andre Schurrle taken on since retiring?

Even though Schurrle retired from professional football in 2020 and split ways with Borussia Dortmund, he still places a unique emphasis on staying fit. The 32-year-old athlete has recently been spotted starting an odd workout routine. Notably, Schurrle was seen hiking up a mountain shirtless, an activity that has drawn huge attention after the former Chelsea star retired from football at the age of 29 while still being in his prime.

Schurrle seems committed to maintaining his fitness levels even after retiring in an unconventional manner. While many were startled by Schurrle's decision to retire early, his commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle reveals his lifelong love of exercise and well-being. Schurrle's dedication to personal fitness is still a topic of fascination for fans and analysts, despite the fact that he is no longer a professional athlete.

Why did Schurrle retire from football?



Talking to the German newspaper De Spiegel on July 17, 2020, he stated:

The decision has matured in me for a long time.

I no longer need the applause. The depths became deeper, and the highlights became less and less prominent.

Now that I'm ready and open for all the beautiful possibilities that are coming towards me

The former German football star, gained more fame after he posted numerous images and a video on his Instagram page showing himself hiking up a mountain in subzero temperatures while wearing only boots, shorts, mitts, and a hat—neither a shirt nor a coat in such low temperature. He set out on a trail that was coated in snow and ice, and Schurrle reported that it was a bitterly cold -19 degrees Celsius in January. The well-known motivational speaker and extreme athlete Wim Hof designed the programme that included this difficult trek.



Schurrle eagerly accepted the assignment despite the challenging circumstances. But he modestly acknowledged that the journey had been among the most difficult thing that he had ever experienced. His desire for staying fit even after leaving the professional football ranks is highlighted by his willingness to push himself to the very edge of his physical and mental capabilities and try out things that bring joy to him. The experience has highlighted Schurrle's ongoing commitment to remaining active and taking on new challenges outside of the football pitch.