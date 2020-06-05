Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia's Incredible Transfer Business Ft Morata, Luiz, Matic

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is considered by many as a fierce negotiator and her seamless transition from Roman Abramovich's PA to an executive at Chelsea has been a surprising one. The Russian-Canadian is one of Abramovich's most trusted allies and took over as Chelsea director after Michael Emenalo was sacked in 2017. While Marina Granovskaia is set to add another feather to her cap by sealing the Timo Werner transfer, her record in offloading deadwood from the squad is certainly eye-catching.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia's incredible record of offloading flops ft. Alvaro Morata, David Luiz

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia's ability to recoup money for some of the 'flops' has been one of the hallmarks of her role with the Blues. While many of her signings have failed to make a mark at Stamford Bridge, Roman Abramovich's aide will hope that the Timo Werner transfer ends up being one of the best business decisions in recent years. Nonetheless, Granovskaia has managed to pull off some incredible deals for her clubs, recouping more than £175 million for David Luiz, Oscar and Alvaro Morata.

The Chelsea director managed to recoup a whopping £50 million for Brazilian defender Luiz when he left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2014 before his return to the Blues and an eventual transfer to rivals Arsenal. While David Luiz was certainly talented, many Blues fans considered him erratic and were pleased with the business. Luiz's Brazilian teammate Oscar was also shipped off for £60 million to Shanghai SIPG. Despite being a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge, the Brazilian chose to bring in the big bucks in the Chinese Super League.

Marina Granovskaia's and Chelsea's ruthless dealings in recent transfer windows:



Sold:



Eden Hazard: £105m

Oscar: £60m

Alvaro Morata: £58m

Diego Costa: £57m

David Luiz: £50m

Nemanja Matic: £40m



Bought:



Christian Pulisic: £58m

Timo Werner: £53m

Hakim Ziyech: £34m pic.twitter.com/Bl3XI1mbOK — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) June 5, 2020

Marina Granovskaia also offloaded ageing midfielder Nemanja Matic for a staggering £40 million to Manchester United. The Chelsea director sanctioned the sale of Diego Costa for £57 million in early 2018 after the striker fell out of favour with then Chelsea manager Antonio Conte. Marina Granovskaia splashed the cash on Alvaro Morata, paying £60 million for the Spaniard's services.

After a solid start with nine goals in 14 appearances, Morata's form dipped and he was the subject of incessant trolling by fans in London. Despite being one of the worst underwhelming strikers in modern times for Chelsea, Marina Granovskaia got £58 million for Alvaro Morata, which incidentally is more than what the club will shell out to complete the Timo Werner transfer. Furthermore, Eden Hazard's £130 million sale to Real Madrid also brought in considerable revenue for the club as Hazard had made it clear that he saw his future elsewhere.

