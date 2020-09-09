Chelsea Midfielder Mason Mount’s Father Rubbishes Reports Of Unrest After Havertz Signing

Chelsea have been the busiest club in the summer transfer window by some distance, having secured the signings of six first-team players. The Blues have completed the signings of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz. Following the transfer of Kai Havertz, reports have emerged that Mason Mount is unhappy with his signing as he sees the German starlet as a threat to his position. However, Mason Mount's dad has rubbished these claims, labelling it "bulls***".

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount’s father slams reports after Kai Havertz's arrival

Mason Mount has been a key player for Chelsea and featured in all but one game in the Premier League season under Frank Lampard. However, with the arrival of Kai Havertz, Mount's game time could be under threat. Reports earlier stated that Mason Mount was unhappy especially after having a good first season and is concerned about his place in the team.

In a tweet, Christian Falk, who is the head of sport for Bild, tweeted: 'Our Story: Havertz is already searching for a house in London. Because of Havertz, his mate Werner can play on the wings. Mason Mount is not happy that he has an expensive rival at his position.'

Our Story @kaihavertz29: Havertz is already searching for a house in London. Because of Havertz his mate @TimoWerner can imagine to play at the wings.@masonmount_10 is not happy that he has a expensive rival at his position @BILDamSONNTAG @altobelli13 @AxelHesse1 @PippoArens — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 6, 2020

Mason Mount's father was quick to react as he replied to that tweet by calling it "bulls***" with laughing emojis. Mount's father dismissed the report and suggested that Mason Mount is very happy at Chelsea and will fight for his place. Mount was on a phenomenal run of form early in the season but fizzled out as the season continued. However, this was his first full season in the top flight, having spent the season before that on loan with Liverpool's Harry Wilson at Derby County. Mount signed a 5-year deal with the Blues last year.

Mason Mount was rewarded for his exploits in the Chelsea shirt last season with a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad. Mount featured in the dull goalless draw for England against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League this week.

