Chelsea’s Pre-season Training Hampered, EIGHT players In Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Frank Lampard's Chelsea have suffered an early pre-season setback after it was reported that around eight players have been put in quarantine following coronavirus tests conducted at Cobham on Friday. The other members of the Chelsea squad returned for their pre-season training on Monday following after a slightly extended break due to their involvement in the FA Cup final against Arsenal and the Champions League round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich, both of which ended in defeat. It was reported that six Chelsea players tested positive for the deadly bug and have shown mild symptoms. The Chelsea stars currently in quarantine are expected to return to training next week after a second coronavirus test.

ALSO READ: Thiago Silva Bids Goodbye To PSG In Emotional Post Ahead Of Chelsea Move

Chelsea coronavirus crisis: Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Fikayo Tomori in quarantine?

Although Chelsea haven't revealed the names of the players that tested positive for coronavirus, reports from The Telegraph have claimed that Christian Pulisic, Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have already begun their quarantine. The four Chelsea players travelled to the Greek island of Mykonos for a short holiday after the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign. Abraham, Pulisic and Tomori were spotted together as the trio appeared to enjoy the warm sunshine in Greece. Neither of the four players reported for training at Cobham on Monday as they are required to complete a period of one week in isolation under government guidelines.

ALSO READ: Tottenham Closing In On Third Summer Signing In Wolves Wing-back Matt Doherty

The Chelsea players were given a short break before starting preparations for what is bound to be another gruelling campaign with no winter break. According to reports from Daily Mail, Jorgino, Ross Barkley, Emerson and Michy Batshuayi are also among the players in quarantine. This leaves Frank Lampard with a major problem, with the Chelsea boss left with a limited number of players available for his initial pre-season training.

ALSO READ: Man United's Wan-Bissaka To Be Quarantined After Dubai Visit, Could Miss Start Of Season

The west London club opted not to comment on the players that tested positive for COVID-19 but it is believed that there are several cases of coronavirus at the club. The Telegraph reports that six players have tested positive for coronavirus while the other two are self-isolating after coming in close contact with those affected. Frank Lampard's side will now be looking to lay down protocols and guidelines to maintain the bio-secure bubble around his first-team squad with their Premier League 2020-21 season commencing from September 14 onwards. Chelsea's first competitive game is against Brighton as they travel to the Amex Stadium for their Matchday 1 clash against Graham Potter's side. Chelsea finished last season in fourth place, narrowly qualifying for Champions League.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi's £95m Salary Is More Than Neymar & Mbappe COMBINED As Rumours Emerge

Image Credits - Fikayo Tomori Instagram