Kai Havertz's Mammoth Move Draws Exhilarating Reactions From Chelsea Faithful

Kai Havertz joined Chelsea after a long-drawn-out transfer saga and fans on social media expressed their excitement at the news this week. After the capture of Kai Havertz, Frank Lampard is likely to turn his attention to pushing for a new goalkeeper. Nonetheless, Havertz's arrival has sparked an even larger wave of optimism in London and all around the world.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to Kai Havertz's unveiling

Kai Havertz has played a total of 118 Bundesliga games, scoring 36 times and providing 25 assists. Chelsea have already added to their squad this summer with the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz is now the sixth major signing.

Kai Havertz was on international duty with Germany in the UEFA Nations League before his move. The former Leverkusen star will train with Chelsea shortly ahead of the new season as they will look to challenge for the title. The Kai Havertz transfer fee is reported to be in the range of £75.8m plus add-ons and the German starlet has penned a five-year deal with his new club.

Kai Havertz left the Stuttgart headquarters of the German national team and it is unlikely that Havertz will rejoin Germany's squad for Sunday's Nations League game against Switzerland. Speaking about the Kai Havertz move on the Transfer Talk Podcast German football expert Raphael Honigstein said Havertz will "dominate" the Germany national team over the next 10 years. Honigstein said on the pod: "He has work to do and has things to prove because he's only just turned 21, but he's an outstanding talent, there's absolutely no doubt about that. He's in a position where he could dominate the German national team over the next decade, depending on his position, Will he play in the No 10 role and become the new Mesut Ozil or will he settle a bit deeper and become the new Toni Kroos?

Honigstein continued by stating that Havertz has the ability to play nearly everywhere in front of the opposition defence. His technical ability and eye for a pass was also lauded by pundits.

Chelsea transfer news: Blues now in pursuit of a new custodian

Chelsea are in talks with Rennes for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with Frank Lampard looking to increase competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Blues were initially linked with Lille's Mike Maignan but it is reported that the player wasn't happy with the deal offered. Ajax's Andre Onana is also reportedly being discussed.

