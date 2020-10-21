Chelsea Name Legendary Goalkeeper Peter Cech In Premier League Squad, Comeback Likely

In a stunning turn of events, Premier League heavyweights Chelsea have named its technical director Petr Cech in the 25-man Premier League squad. His inclusion have raised many eyebrows, particularly with the fact that Frank Lampard has two Chelsea goalkeepers at his disposal - Kepa Arrizabalaga and Eduardo Mendy, with the former slowly losing hold over his place between the sticks.

Petr Cech included in Chelsea 25-man squad for Premier League

Cech brought an end to his decorated career in 2019 after a four-year stint with Arsenal. With his decade long association with the Blues, the former shot-stopper was roped in by the Stamford Bridge outfit as its technical director. Chelsea, through a statement, attempted to explain the reasons for bringing in the former goalkeeper out of retirement.

Our squad for @PremierLeague action this season has now been submitted. 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 20, 2020

The statement read, "Petr Cech has been included in the squad as emergency goalkeeper cover. This is a precautionary step due to the unprecedented conditions currently caused by the Covid-19 crisis. He takes up a position as a non-contract player." The statement hints at a temporary arrangement rather than a long association.

Frank Lampard speaks on Petr Cech's inclusion

Speaking to the media after the Blues' goalless draw against Europa champions Sevilla in the Champions League, Lampard insisted that he would be happy to use his former teammate if the situation demands. He insists the former goalkeeper has been training with other keepers for a while, claiming that he is fit and relatively young.

Lampard states there was space for a goalkeeper in the team and the COVID-19 situation deemed it best for them to include Cech in the Chelsea 25-man squad. But the manager also confirmed that he will continue his job as the technical director, while also being available for the team if called upon.

Will Eduardo Mendy replace Kepa against Man United?

Cech's inclusion will mount further pressure on Arribazalaga, who has been on the receiving end of criticism for quite a while. The Spaniard was restricted to the bench for the Champions League opener after he conceded thrice in the draw against Southampton over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Stamford Bridge outfit play Manchester United on Saturday.

Image courtesy: AP