Man United, Man City Target Jules Kounde Tests COVID-19 Positive Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the Sevilla camp with highly-rated defender Jules Kounde testing positive this week. The 21-year-old has been one of the mainstays in the Europa League winners' defence and has been tipped for a big move to England. The France Under-21 international has been linked with a move to Manchester, with both Man United and Man City chasing the 21-year-old's signature.

LaLiga Covid-19: Jules Kounde tests positive as Man United, Man City interest intensifies

In an official Sevilla statement, the LaLiga side confirmed that Jules Kounde has tested COVID-19 positive after returning from international duty. The 21-year-old centre-back will miss the upcoming Champions League clash against Chelsea next week. The Jules Kounde COVID-19 test also rules him out of clashes against Granada and Eibar and manager Julen Lopetegui will have to look at other options as they look to sustain their form in the league. Sevilla are currently unbeaten in the LaLiga season, having won two and drawn one in three games.

Man City transfer news extensively linked the U-21 French international with a move to the Etihad as Pep Guardiola looked to shore up his leaky defence. Sevilla's asking price put off Man City's interest and the Premier League giants signed Benfica's Ruben Dias instead. After Man City's interest died down, their neighbours Man United have started circling the Sevilla ace.

The Red Devils have conceded 11 goals in just three games so far in the Premier League, with severe criticism laid out for the performances of captain Harry Maguire and fellow partners Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Man United transfer news suggests that the Red Devils could trigger the Frenchman's £82m release clause as early as January, with their defence so far leaking goals for fun. Fans have criticised the Old Trafford hierarchy for their summer activity, which saw as many as four deadline day signings, with a new centre-back nowhere close to their wishlist.

Sevilla are keen to keep Jules Kounde on board, who completed a £22 million switch from Bordeaux just last summer. Along with Kounde, the Red Devils are reportedly chasing deals for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibally, RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano and Burnley's James Tarkowski.

(Image Courtesy: Jules Kounde Instagram)