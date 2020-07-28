Arsenal Transfer News: Thomas Partey Transfer In Doubt, Gunners Refuse To Pay £46 Million

Arsenal are seemingly finding it difficult to generate funds for their key target Thomas Partey this summer. The 27-year-old Ghanaian midfielder is interested in a move to the Emirates and has not signed a fresh contract with Atletico Madrid. Thomas Partey reportedly has a release clause of £46 million and Atletico Madrid are unwilling to settle for anything less. Thomas Partey remains Mikel Arteta's top priority signing but it looks like the Gunners won't be able to afford the combative midfielder. As reported by Saddick Adams, Atletico Madrid's asking price for Thomas Partey is out of Arsenal's range.

Arsenal transfer news: Thomas Partey transfer on hold

Multiple reports suggested that Thomas Partey is interested to play under Mikel Arteta in north London. However, the deal might be off the table as the Gunners are finding it difficult to match Atletico's Thomas Partey valuation. Arsenal are expected to sell a couple of players to raise money for Partey or offer Atletico Madrid a swap deal which includes Alexandre Lacazette or Matteo Guendouzi. Partey's decision to join the club may also rely on Arsenal's chances of qualifying for European football. Arsenal have a last shot of entering the Europa League next season if they manage to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final in the coming week. Arsenal finished 8th in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal transfer news: Arsenal cannot afford Partey

Arsenal say they will NOT pay 50 million for Thomas Partey.



Oh dear — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 27, 2020

Thomas Partey has made a total of 46 appearances for Atletico Madrid in all competition last season. He scored four goals and provided one assist in 35 LaLiga games. Atletico Madrid finished 3rd in LaLiga with 70 points to their name, registering 18 wins in the season with 16 draws and 4 losses. Atletico Madrid booked their place in Champions League 2019-20 quarter-finals after eliminating Liverpool in the previous round. They will next face RB Leipzig in the mini-tournament.

(Image Courtesy: Thomas Partey/Instagram)