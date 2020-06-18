Chelsea Officially Complete Deal To Sign Forward Timo Werner From RB Leipzig, Fans Rejoice

Premier League giants Chelsea have officially reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign star forward Timo Werner in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Timo Werner Chelsea move was confirmed after Bundesliga side RB Leipzig accepted a reported £47.5million (€53 million) bid from the Blues to part ways with their prolific goalscorer. Chelsea have agreed to sign Timo Werner on a five-year contract after agreeing on personal terms with the 24-year-old German and Werner will link up with his Stamford Bridge teammates in July, subject to passing a medical after finishing the current Bundesliga season with RB Leipzig.

We have some @TimoWerner news for you! 👀 — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 18, 2020

Chelsea transfer news: Timo Werner Chelsea move completed

On Thursday, Chelsea confirmed that Timo Werner will officially be joining Frank Lampard's squad ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season. The Timo Werner Chelsea deal has set the West London giants back by a reported £47.5million (€53 million) but the Blues have taken advantage of the German forward's release clause at RB Leipzig. Werner has signed a five-year contract with Chelsea with wages just over £170,000-a-week.

Werner has already informed RB Leipzig that he does not want to play in the delayed Champions League for the Bundesliga side in August so that he can move to Chelsea as soon as possible and prepare himself for next season. Werner is renowned as one of the most lethal forwards in Europe and is well-suited to play anywhere along the front line for Chelsea. Werner has also played 29 times for his national team Germany and scored 11 goals.

Premier League live: Timo Werner becomes second Chelsea signing after Ziyech

Chelsea's signing of Timo Werner comes as the second big acquisition for the Premier League side ahead of the new season with Hakim Ziyech also set to join the west London club in July. Timo Werner has enjoyed another superb season with Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig this term scoring 32 goals and notching up 13 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions for the German side. Frank Lampard's Blues are currently in fourth place on the Premier League table and still in the hunt to finish inside the top four.

To everyone at @ChelseaFC :

I’m incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me and I am delighted to become a part of Chelsea FC. Really looking forward to playing for such a fantastic and historic club!

See you soon Chelsea fans! 👋 pic.twitter.com/WLcagJCHWt — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) June 18, 2020

Chelsea transfer news: Timo Werner on joining Chelsea

Upon completing his move to Chelsea, Werner explained that this is an extremely proud moment in his career. The German thanked RB Leipzig for giving him the opportunity and thanked the fans for their four years of support. Werner then added that he is looking forward to working with his new boss and new teammates for next season hoping to achieve plenty of success with Chelsea.

Image Credits- Frank Lampard/ Timo Werner Instagram