Lionel Messi Set To Overtake Cristiano Ronaldo's Penalty Record In LaLiga

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has been in splendid form for the Catalan giants in the last two games since the return of LaLiga. The Argentina international scored against Mallorca as well as Leganes. His penalty against Leganes took his career tally to 699 goals, heading towards a new record. However, Messi is also closer than ever to overtake former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's exceptional record in LaLiga.

Lionel Messi edges closer to Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty record

Lionel Messi had a mesmerising run from the halfway line before being brought down in the Leganes penalty box. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was successful in converting from the spot racking up 699th goal of his career. However, the penalty kick also brought him closer to overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty tally in LaLiga. This was Messi's 56th LaLiga penalty, equalling former Real Madrid star Hugo Sanchez's numbers. He is five penalties short of Cristiano Ronaldo's tally.

56 - Only @Cristiano has scored more penalty goals (61) than Lionel Messi in @LaLigaEN ever (56 level with Hugo Sánchez). Lethal#BarcelonaLeganes #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/t9WZeo85HT — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 16, 2020

During his nine-season stay at the Spanish capital, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 450 goals in all. The Portuguese international is renowned for his penalty kicks, a task for which Messi has often been criticised. Messi had missed a crucial penalty during the tie-breaker in the Copa America final against Chile back in 2016. However, Messi with 56 goals, could well replace Ronaldo as the most successful penalty-taker in LaLiga. Ronaldo had successfully scored 61 penalties during his mesmerising stint with Real Madrid.

Stiff rivalry in hat-tricks between Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

The duo has enjoyed a healthy rivalry for more than a decade. A similar rivalry was on display on the hat-trick tally of the two superstars, suggesting stiff competition. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have scored a combined 110 hat-tricks in their senior professional career. The Juventus ace has an edge over Messi with 56 hat-tricks to his name, while the latter has netted 54 hat-tricks in all.

New contract on the table for Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi is said to be offered a new contract by Barcelona that will see him stay at the club at least until 2023. Initially, Messi, whose contract expires in 2021, will be offered a year's extension, followed by an option to extend it further by a year. However, the club's all-time leading goalscorer wants the club to include the exit clause that would allow him to leave at any point in time for free.

Image courtesy: LaLiga/Juventus Twitter