Cristiano Ronaldo Far From Pleased After Losing Coppa Italia Final Against Napoli

An inspired performance from Alex Meret denied Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus to claim the Coppa Italia. Ronaldo could not take the decisive spot-kick in the Juventus penalty shootout after Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed from the spot for the Old Lady. Cristiano Ronaldo had a torrid time in front of goal, and the Coppa Italia final defeat was his second consecutive final without a victory.

Just surreal. Cristiano Ronaldo and the other Juve players + the refs in a self service medal buffet after the Coppa Italia final tonight vs Napoli. Historical scenes! pic.twitter.com/ikjwYuSLac — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) June 17, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo finals record: Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to the Juventus penalty shootout defeat in the Coppa Italia final

Much of the Napoli vs Juventus highlights were dominated by Gennaro Gattuso's side dominating the proceedings, with Alex Meret taking care of whatever chances Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala had to put Juventus in front. However, Maurizio Sarri's team couldn't break through against his former club and settled for a 0-0 draw, forcing a penalty shootout. The Juventus penalty shootout was one to forget for Cristiano Ronaldo, with Paulo Dybala being denied by the Napoli keeper before Danilo blasted one over the goal. Ronaldo, who was poised to take Juventus' last penalty, did not get a chance with Napoli converting from all their penalties to win the Coppa Italia.

Seeing Cristiano like this breaks every Ronaldo fans' heart.



Chin up guys, he'll be back with a bang! pic.twitter.com/YPnDuR3pjY — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) June 17, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo finals record: Juventus star loses consecutive finals for the first time in his career

Cristiano Ronaldo was genuinely displeased with the Juventus penalty shootout, and his reactions post-match was a clear indication to that. The Coppa Italia defeat has caused further harm to Cristiano Ronaldo finals record, with Portuguese legend losing consecutive finals for the first time in his career. The defeat to Napoli is the second consecutive final defeat for the Old Lady, after losing last the Super Coppa Italiana to Lazio at the end of last year. The defeat to Lazio ended an incredible Cristiano finals record, with the Portuguese having won 14 consecutive competition finals before the Lazio clash. The Cristiano Ronaldo finals record includes his Euro 2016 and Nations League wins, while his Champions League three-peat also makes the cut. A serial winner, the former Real Madrid star was far from pleased from the Juventus penalty shootout win, and fans would hope that the Portuguese returns to is very best with the Old Lady battling for the Serie A title with dark horses Lazio.

For the first time in Cristiano Ronaldo’s career, he has lost two consecutive finals.



• Coppa Italia v Napoli, June 2020

• Supercoppa v Lazio, December 2019 pic.twitter.com/5sgSENK05i — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) June 17, 2020

(Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)