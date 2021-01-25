Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Bizarre BALD Look On Social Media, Leaves Fans In Splits

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been one of the major reasons for the team's sudden rise in Serie A this season. The former Swedish forward has been delivering scintillating performances on the field ever since his move to San Siro in January last year. He has been making headlines for his on-field exploits, while also entertaining his fans with social media antics. The 39-year-old has now come up with a new look, but fans have their doubts.

Is Ibrahimovic bald? Striker poses no-hair image

Prior to the game against Atalanta, Ibrahimovic posted a story on his official Instagram account. Although it is completely normal for him to post his training images, the new look grabbed eyeballs. The former Manchester United star appeared to don a no-hair look, suggesting he had shaved off his hair completely.

I loved zlatan in American history x pic.twitter.com/3lHZfAwQmD — Aaron West (@oeste) January 24, 2021

Ibrahimovic has maintained a ponytail ever since his rise as a player more than a decade ago. Unlike other football superstars, the AC Milan forward hasn't experimented much with his hairstyle. But the recent change in his look has the fans talking, most of whom have their own doubts about the picture.

Fans react to Ibrahimovic haircut

It looks photoshopped. Like they didn’t quite smudge out the man bun all the way. Until there’s evidence other than one pic on his social media, I don’t believe it — Glenn Challenger (@GlennChallenger) January 24, 2021

I can't believe it's real. I can't believe it's real. I can't believe it's real. I can't believe it's real... — Charles Boehm (@cboehm) January 24, 2021

With the bald head and warm up colors he’s got a Jean-Luc Picard/Star Trek vibe going on. — Mac (@cryptomac_1892) January 24, 2021

ibra lookin like he stormed the capitol — queen latifa lockhart (@trappletrapple) January 24, 2021

Probably a hair plugs thing. Has happened with some others recently. — Zito (@_Zeets) January 24, 2021

Atalanta hammer AC Milan with Ibrahimovic helpless

Despite a major injury which saw him sit out on the sidelines for several weeks, Ibrahimovic has already struck 12 times in eight Serie A starts this season. Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has outdone him in the competition. But considering the former Sweden striker's age, he has proven to be a decent business for the San Siro outfit.

But Ibrahimovic could not help his side escape a humiliating defeat against Atalanta last Saturday. He managed to make it to the starting line up against Atalanta, playing the complete duration of the game. But his presence wasn't sufficient for Stefano Pioli's men to ensure a positive result from the game.

AC Milan lead Serie A standings despite Atalanta setback

Cristian Romero, Josip Ilicic and Duvan Zapata netted once each to inflict only the second defeat for AC Milan this season. Previously, Milan lost out to Juventus in Serie A this campaign. Despite the defeat, Pioli's men lead the Serie A standings with 43 points in 19 games, two more than second-placed Inter Milan.

Image courtesy: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Instagram