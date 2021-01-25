Diego Maradona's Doctor Forged His Signature To Access His Pre-surgery Medical Records

Argentina football great Diego Maradona brought about a wave of emotions and grief following his untimely death in November last year. The circumstances in which the 60-year-old died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, have raised several questions. A thorough investigation was also launched to this end. Although the details related to the investigation on his death are yet to be ascertained, another report claims Maradona's doctor forged his signatures to access his medical reports before he died.

Maradona medical records accessed by doctor using fake signatures

Argentine prosecutors have confirmed that Maradona's doctor Leopoldo Luque forged the legend's signature to gain access to his medical records. According to a sensational report by The Sun, the doctor was nailed by handwriting experts, who found discrepancies in the signatures of the late football icon.

The prosecutor's office in the Argentine capital has confirmed that the doctor duplicated Maradona's signatures to request pre-operation medical reports from a clinic in September last year. But Luque denies any wrongdoing, while also rubbishing off allegations of medical negligence from Maradona's family. Notably, Maradona had undergone a brain surgery under the supervision of the same medical practitioner weeks before his death.

Maradona death probe: Maradona's lawyer, agent raise key questions

This isn't however the first time that questions have been raised over the Napoli legend's death. His lawyer Angelo Pisani had questioned the football great's relationship with his family, asserting that he died a lonely death. Pisani spoke to MailOnline to claim that none of the family members was by Maradona's side days before his death.

Earlier, Maradona’s agent Matias Morla demanded a detailed investigation into Maradona's death. He had claimed that the ambulance services arrived unusually late following a severe cardiac arrest. He cited a report by the San Isidro district attorney’s office to describe the ambulance's late arrival as an act of ‘criminal idiocy.’

Former doctor reveals suicide attempt from Diego Maradona

Dr Alfredo Cahe, the doctor responsible for Maradona's treatment between 1977 and 2007 doubted if it was a simple heart attack. Speaking to a radio station in Argentina, Dr Cahe revealed that the 1986 World Cup winner once attempted suicide by driving his car towards an incoming bus, raising questions on his state of mental health.

Image courtesy: Gimnasia Twitter