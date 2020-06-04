Chelsea Giving Players 'meals On Wheels' To Ensure Nutrition, Fitness Ahead Of PL Return

With the Premier League return set for June 17, Chelsea are taking extra precautions for their players to receive healthy and nutritious meals after training sessions for the final run-in of the season. Due to the coronavirus crisis, Chelsea players will obtain their meals through a safe and sound delivery into their cars and can consume their meals at home to maintain high levels of fitness for the Premier League return. There are a total of 92 Premier League fixtures remaining for the completion of the season and Frank Lampard's Chelsea have nine matches to try and maintain their grip on the final Champions League spot.

Premier League return: Chelsea to use meals on wheels

Reports from The Daily Mail claim that Chelsea players have not been allowed to use the canteen at the Cobham training ground due to the coronavirus restrictions. However, the cooks in the kitchen will continue to work and prepare meals for the players. While the Chelsea players train, the Blues' kitchen staff will cook up the meals and deliver them to the players' cars. Despite the coronavirus restrictions, Chelsea have found an innovative way to ensure their players remain fit for the Premier League return.

The meals are expected to contain high nutrition as Chelsea want to keep up the fitness levels of their players for the closing stages of the Premier League. The meals will be carefully placed into the players' cars with the staff wearing gloves while carrying out the task. The Chelsea staff will reportedly take extra precautions and follow stricter measures of hygiene. Following the training session, players can drive home and eat their meals with the unique takeaway to help prepare for the Premier League return.

The whole group back together! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Zv0UKUHg0Y — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 2, 2020

Chelsea are currently fourth on the Premier League table with 48 points. However, the Blues remain just three points ahead of Manchester United with nine games to play. Frank Lampard's men will be hoping to secure a top-four finish in order to compete in the Champions League next season.

Premier League return: Premier League Project Restart

The UK Government outlined a plan to resume football in England under the Premier League Project Restart. With Premier League Project Restart, June 17 has been marked as the Premier League return date. There are still 92 Premier League fixtures remaining to finish the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign and the season is expected to conclude over a gruelling four-week period. Players and important staff members are expected to undergo coronavirus tests on a regular basis, with reports claiming tests will be done at least twice a week.

