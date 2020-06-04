Neymar Transfer: PSG Demand Whopping £156 Million In Cash From Barcelona For The Brazilian

The transfer rumour mill has been dominated by Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar Jr and Barcelona over the course of the current season. While the Parisians were previously unwilling to sell the Brazilian winger, PSG have now set a €175 million ($196 million) price tag on Neymar with Barcelona circling. The Spanish giants have been trying to re-sign the Brazil international after his world record transfer to the French capital in 2017.

PSG demand €175 million for Neymar Barcelona return

According to Diario Sport, PSG will consider selling Neymar if Barcelona present an offer in the range of €175 million ($196 million). The Ligue 1 champions have made it clear that they do not wish to involve any Barcelona player in the deal. Earlier, reports suggested that Barcelona could try to convince PSG with a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann. However, the French giants have seemingly put these rumours to rest.

eu indo pro primeiro jogo depois da quarentena 🤪😂⚽️ pic.twitter.com/a3cEdaa79d — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) May 18, 2020

A few weeks ago, Neymar's agent Wagner Ribeiro claimed that the Brazil international will continue with PSG. According to Ribeiro, a move to Barcelona was impossible at that moment citing the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. PSG's new demand of €175 million ($196 million) could very well make Ribeiro's opinion stand true, considering Barcelona have faced heavy financial losses over the course of the halt in football.

Barcelona's troubled balance sheet could put off Neymar transfer

Barcelona reportedly have a troubled balance sheet, which was further worsened after the halt in football over the past few months. The club had to resort to enforcing pay cuts for players in order to pay the salaries of the non-playing staff. However, in order to fulfil the wishes of Lionel Messi to see a Neymar Barcelona return, the defending LaLiga champions reportedly tried to lure PSG by offering several players including Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho, in exchange for the winger to avoid any financial hindrance. However, PSG have categorically declined a swap deal.

Ausilio - Inter sport director - to @SkySport: “If Barça contacted Lautaro... they know they must pay his release clause or he’ll not leave Inter. We didn’t spoke with Lautaro about Barça because we want to keep him.



Arturo Vidal? We’re not working to get him”. 🔵 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2020

Apart from Neymar, Barcelona are also attempting to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. The Argentina international is valued at €111 million ($124 million) by the San Siro outfit and the Serie A giants have demanded the payment of the release clause in its entirety. The Italian giants have set July 15 as the deadline to negotiate for the 22-year-old, failing which, Inter will ignore any future approach.

