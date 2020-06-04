Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Adorable Picture With Twin Daughters, Calls Them 'Daddy's Girls'

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo spent some quality time with his family back in Madeira, Portugal before returning to Italy to prepare for a Serie A return. During the quarantine phase, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner posted several pictures with his kids. Ronaldo took to social media again on Thursday to proclaim his love for two of his daughters - Eva and Alana.

Cristiano Ronaldo posts adorable picture of Eva and Alana

I fall in love every time I see these two😍🙌👨‍👧‍👧 #dadysgirls pic.twitter.com/0rPaSsAhnh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 3, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture across his social media accounts, in which his two daughters Eva and Alana are seen hugging each other. The picture was accompanied by a caption, "I fall in love every time I see these two", with a hashtag 'daddy's girls', emphasising the importance of the two in his life. Ronaldo's fans could not hold themselves back after the superstar posted the adorable picture and took to Twitter to express their love.

SO cute — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharmaa9) June 3, 2020

Aww they are adorable😍😍❤ — Gurjot Billing❇ (@BillingGurjot) June 3, 2020

We Love to see them too.❤❤ — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@Uncle_clique) June 3, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has four kids. Cristiano Jr. is the eldest son, born in 2010, while twins Eva and Mateo were born in 2017 via surrogacy. Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are parents to Alana since 2017. The player, in an interview back in 2017, had expressed his willingness to have seven children in total, corroborating with his legendary shirt number seven.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez engaged?

There have been several reports suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have tied the knot secretly, while some also sparked pregnancy talks. Rodriguez sparked rumours of engagement and pregnancy with a picture that she posted online sometimes back. The 26-year-old posted a picture in which she was seen wearing a sparkling ring with a hand over her stomach. She had earlier hinted at her pregnancy after posting a picture cradling a cat.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sweating it out at Juventus training, keeping in view the Serie A return from June 20. The 35-year-old has scored 25 goals across all competitions in 32 games this season. His side are leading on the Serie A points table, with 63 points. Lazio trail at the second spot by a point.

