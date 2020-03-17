Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Ready To Spend Upto £100m For Inter's Lautaro Martinez

Chelsea have reportedly raised their interest in signing Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez. Frank Lampard is on a mission to rebuild Chelsea after the club were freed of the shackles of the transfer ban. The Blues legend was appointed as Chelsea's manager at the start of the 2019-20 season. However, it wasn't an easy job to take for Lampard. Chelsea were under a transfer ban at the start of the season and their star player Eden Hazard also left for Real Madrid. After a dismal start to the season against Manchester United, Chelsea picked themselves up in some fashion.

Chelsea transfer news: Lampard wants to bag Lautaro Martinez

Lampard used the resources at his disposal and created a decent team to compete in the top-four race. However, the ban was then lifted and Chelsea were free to sign any player in the 2020 winter transfer window. Lampard opted against signing a player for the season, instead opting to finalise a deal for Ajax's Hakim Ziyech for the summer. Chelsea and Ajax agreed a £37million deal, which is being viewed as a bargain for Chelsea. With the Ziyech deal done, Lampard is now eyeing a move for Inter Milan attacker Lautaro Martinez. Chelsea are reportedly ready to loosen their purse strings to bring the Argentina international to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer: The Blues are ready to spend big

The 22-year-old Argentina striker has shone brightly for Antonio Conte this year. Lautaro Martinez has already scored 16 goals in 28 appearances for Inter Milan in all competitions this season. Chelsea are reportedly ready to spend as much as £100million to match Lautaro Martinez's release clause at Inter Milan. Frank Lampard has pointed out Chelsea's striker problem a number of times in the last few weeks. Chelsea's first-choice striker Tammy Abraham has picked up an injury which saw them opting for Olivier Giroud in the past few weeks.

Premier League transfers: Barcelona also interested in Argentina's striker

Chelsea will be facing competition from Barcelona in the race to sign Lautaro Martinez. Barcelona have shown interest in signing the Argentina international in the past. However, Barcelona already have two top strikers in Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezemann. Lautaro Martinez could, therefore, play second or even third fiddle in Barcelona's squad. For Chelsea, on the other hand, the Inter Milan striker will more likely be handed a starting berth as the Blues look to challenge for silverware next season.

