Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic Announces New Partnership With Xbox; Fans React

On Monday, Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic took to social media to announce that he had signed a new partnership with Xbox. The video gaming brand, created and owned by Microsoft, revealed that they would be doling out shoes signed by Pulisic to certain chosen individuals that help with the promotion of Pulisic's Twitter post. However, fans on social media had a field day trolling the USMNT star over his injury woes.

Christian Pulisic Xbox deal: How fans can win a signed pair of the Chelsea star's boots

Christian Pulisic took to Twitter to reveal that he signed a new partnership deal with gaming giants Xbox on Monday. The 22-year-old wrote that he was excited with his new partnership and informed his 593k followers to head to the official Xbox page on Twitter for further details on how to win prizes for the rest of the year.

Excited to announce my partnership with @Xbox as part of #ScoreMoreWithXbox 🎮



They’re giving you guys the chance to earn rewards and prizes all year 👊🏻



Head over to @Xbox for all the details!#AnnouncePulisic #ad pic.twitter.com/x5epTMjwH0 — Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) November 9, 2020

On the official Xbox Twitter page, it was announced that the gaming company had signed Pulisic and the USMNT star had also signed boots to give out, which could be won by fans. Fans that were keen on winning Pulisic's signed boots needed to re-tweet the promotional post with the hashtags #AnnouncePulisic and #Sweepstakes.

In order to claim Pulisic's boots, users must be 18 years of age or older while minors must have the consent of a parent or legal guardian. The sweepstakes begin on Tuesday, November 11, 2020, at 11 am PT (Wednesday, 12:30 am IST) and end on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 7 pm PT (Wednesday, 8:30 am IST). One winner will receive a pair of Nike Mercurial Vapor 13 Pro FG football boots signed by Christian Pulisic, pending confirmation of eligibility.

Fans troll Christian Pulisic over injury problems

Despite Pulisic's post receiving over 1,500 re-tweets in a day, some fans opted to mock the Chelsea forward over his constant injury problems. One wrote, "Hope you didn't get injured while filming for the video." while another added, "You are an injury Lord." A third wrote, "How can we use you in the game when you're always in the hospital?"

How can someone use you in this games you're always hospitalized — Tinoe_99 (@TinoWernerC) November 9, 2020

Definitely got injured while shooting this — sám (@kojo_boakye_jnr) November 9, 2020

Pulisic has had a torrid time dealing with injuries since joining Chelsea last summer. The USMNT star is currently out of action due to a hamstring problem and has missed Chelsea's last three games in all competitions. Pulisic is currently with the USA squad and head coach Gregg Berhalter has revealed that his injury is being treated as a “day-to-day” matter.

Image Credits - Christian Pulisic Instagram