Man United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka WINS Legal Battle Against Ex-girlfriend Over Social Leaks

In a major relief, Manchester United defender Aaron wan-Bissaka has won a legal battle against his ex-girlfriend. Last month, Rhianna Bentley posted pictures of the England international's conversations on her Instagram account to insist that the couple was still together, despite their relationship coming to an end in December last year.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is suing his ex-girlfriend, Rhianna Bentley, for alleged misuse of private information. At a remote hearing on Friday, lawyers applied for an injunction preventing Ms Bentley from publishing any private and confidential information about him #mulive [mail] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 7, 2020

Aaron Wan-Bissaka legal battle win against ex-girlfriend

Wan-Bissaka won a legal battle against Rhianna Bentley after she posted some private pictures and messages of the couple during their time together. In a post on the Rhianna Bentley Instagram account, she warned: “I will NOT be silenced.” She also wrote a letter to the Man United defender's lawyers, claiming it was her right to divulge details of the two dating back to their relationship days.

The high court on Monday approved an injunction against Bentley, stopping her from posting any other material online which relates to Wan-Bissaka. The court heard that the couple ended their relationship in December last year, but she tried to seemingly display that the two were still together.

Wan-Bissaka ex-girlfriend posted private messages, confirms judge

Bentley took to Instagram last month to reveal that Wan-Bissaka is expecting a child with his current girlfriend, April Francis. She thanked her Instagram followers for supporting their relationship, while also tagging Francis, stating that the duo was welcoming a 'bundle of joy.'

The judge confirmed that Bentley posted screenshots of her private conservation with the Man United defender. “These posts, particularly on October 18, effectively announced to the world the expected birth of (Wan-Bissaka and Francis’) child, something the two of them had been keeping a very private matter,” he added.

Wan-Bissaka and Rhianna Bentley were together until December last year

Adam Speker QC, while speaking for Wan-Bissaka, claimed that the posts from Bentley come just days before Francis was due to give birth. He also held that the footballer and his current partner wanted to keep their pregnancy private. Wan-Bissaka feels Bentley's decision to reveal the news of their pregnancy to the world had a distressing impact on him and Francis.

Bentley, while defending her decision to divulge the pregnancy, claims she enjoys the human right of freedom of speech. She also levelled some serious allegations on the 22-year-old England international, claiming that she suffered mental and physical trauma during her relationship with Wan-Bissaka.

Image courtesy: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Instagram