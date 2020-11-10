Edinson Cavani Went For A Hike After Man United No 7 Scored His First Goal Vs Everton

Edinson Cavani is a well-known nature lover and had once claimed that he'd be a farmer if he wasn't a footballer. The Uruguayan striker amused fans by celebrating his first Manchester United goal with a hike in the hills. Edinson Cavani had reason to party after coming on from the bench to score his first goal for his new club during their 3-1 win in the Everton vs Man United clash last weekend.

With the international break on, many members of the squad opted to stay back and recover. However, to the delight of fans, Cavani's Instagram revealed the Uruguayan was out hiking, unlike his other teammates. The ace striker was still seen grinning a day later as he shared a video of himself enjoying the great outdoors and while speaking to the club's website, stated:

“I'm very calm and relaxed off the field, very laid-back. I'm a little bit calmer. I'm one of life's hard workers. On a day off for me, the first thing I try to do is to try to go out for a walk. I really like nature and it's true that I like to go fishing; I like the countryside and wildlife. So, whenever I get a day off, I try to get away from that football environment and all that comes with it on occasions.”

Nada más hermoso, la naturaleza 🌲🌳☀️✌️... pic.twitter.com/sAJPEfrizc — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) November 8, 2020

Edinson Cavani will score plenty of goals for us: Harry Maguire

Post the Everton vs Man United game, Harry Maguire was of the first to congratulate Edinson Cavani on his first goal for the club. Maguire stated that it was great to see the Man United No 7 come on and work tirelessly up front and do the dirty work. Maguire claimed Cavani got his reward right at the end for all his effort.

"I think he is going to be a big player for us, he's going to score goals. He knows where the back of the net is and I've seen that in training a few times already. He's just getting up to speed in terms of his training and work-rate but he's going to be a big player".

Cavani's technique for the finish at the end was very intelligent.



Opened up his body to look as if he was going to shoot far post but then pulled it back into the near post, thats what a top striker will give you. — Tommy🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@UTD_Tommy11) November 7, 2020

Maguire went on to state that strikers need to score and build up their confidence, which is why the goal against Everton came at a good time for Edinson Cavani. "Everyone knows Edi (Cavani) is a striker who's done everything in the world of football. He really helps a lot and it will be much better for him after this first goal."

