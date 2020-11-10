Griezmann's Ex-agent SLAMS Messi And Barcelona As Frenchman's Struggles Continue

Since his famous move to Barcelona in 2019, Antoine Griezmann has struggled to establish himself under three subsequent managers at Camp Nou. Moreover, reports of a conflict between club ace Lionel Messi and Griezmann is no secret. The striker has seen himself start from the bench in major games this season, suggesting lack of preference from Ronald Koeman. The Frenchman's former agent and advisor now pins blame on Messi and the club for his struggles at Camp Nou.

Griezmann ex-agent slams Barcelona for striker's struggles

Yet Olhats, while speaking to France Football, has claimed it was less of Griezmann's performance but more the way Barcelona have treated the France international since his arrival. "It’s (the) club that’s sick, not him. Last year, when Antoine arrived, Messi didn’t talk to him, didn’t pass him the ball."

He also believes Barcelona's humiliating performance against Bayern Munich in the Champions League the previous season, besides President Josep Maria Bartomeu's resignation, are suggestive that things aren't good at the club. Griezmann's ex-agent did not shy away from hitting out at Messi as well.

Messi is the emperor ar Barcelona, claims Griezmann ex-agent

Olhats claims Griezmann arrived at a club where Messi has a say in everything. "He is at the same time the emperor and the monarch" and did not accept Griezmann's arrival decently. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's attitude against the former Atletico Madrid man has been deplorable, slams Olhats.

Griezmann has always condemned the talks of a conflict between him and Messi, but it has never been the same the other way around, says Olhats. "As good on the pitch as he is bad off it", says the former agent about the Argentina international, further hinting at a conflict between Messi and Griezmann.

Griezmann transfer on the cards?

The Frenchman has been slammed for his lack of lethal attitude in front of goal whenever given the opportunity, further whirling up Griezmann transfer talks. But he did try to make amends after scoring against Real Betis. Griezmann also went on to post a picture alongside Messi after the game, in an attempt to dust off talks of a conflict.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter