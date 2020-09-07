Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic Enjoys Labor Day Weekend On The Water Ahead Of PL Season

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is all set to begin his second season at Stamford Bridge after a more than decent debut season last term. As the Blues sweat it out in training ahead of the new Premier League season, the American international has been spending some time at sea.

Christian Pulisic poses at sea on Labor Day 2020

Labor Day weekend on the water >>



📷: @cpulisic_10 pic.twitter.com/kBrsL8CsTD — Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) September 6, 2020

Premier League USA's Twitter handle shared a picture of Christian Pulisic in which he is seen flaunting his ripped body. The tweet suggests that the USMNT star was spending his weekend at sea. Interestingly, Monday, September 7 marks Labor Day 2020 celebrations in the USA.

Christian Pulisic is a leader: Greg Berhalter

Christian Pulisic is all set to embark on his second season with Chelsea, having joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. The winger's transfer fee is estimated at £58 million ($76 million). Pulisic had a decent start to life at Chelsea, with 11 goals in the Premier League, managing 25 appearances. He also netted once in the Champions League against Valencia.

Christian Pulisic, having spent just one season with Chelsea is already linked with several other European giants. Speaking to Daily Mail, his national team coach Greg Berhalter has described him a leader despite his young age. He lauded the Chelsea man's success at 21, saying that it is not easy for a young player from the Bundesliga to join a Premier League giant.

Christian Pulisic could play for Real Madrid, Barcelona: Greg Berhalter

The USA boss asserted that Christian Pulisic is a role model for his national teammates whose dream is to succeed in the Premier League as well as the Bundesliga. He further claimed if the Chelsea winger continued to perform at a high level consistently, then he can play for best European clubs such as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Barcelona. Still, the coach stated that all dangerous actions run through him and he has succeeded as a goalscorer.

Chelsea managed to finish in the top four of the Premier League last term in Frank Lampard's debut season. The Blues will kick off their Premier League campaign against Brighton and Hove Albion away at the Amex on September 14 (September 15 for Indian viewers).

Image courtesy: Premier League USA Twitter