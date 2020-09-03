WWE Superstar Triple H Asks Declan Rice To Snub Chelsea And Stay With West Ham

After signing attackers earlier on, Chelsea seemed to have shifted their attention to defensive reinforcements in recent weeks. The club has already signed Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr as they look to strengthen their backline. Reports covering Chelsea transfer news have now indicated that the deal for Kai Havertz will be announced soon as well. There are also some rumours that the Blues are planning to bring in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. In light of the Declan Rice to Chelsea links, WWE superstar Triple H has made a passionate appeal to the youngster in a bid to convince him to stay at the club.

Declan Rice to Chelsea transfer update

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been linked with Chelsea for a while now. Reports have suggested that Frank Lampard plans to use the player in central defence, as he seeks to improve a backline which conceded 54 goals cheaply last season. Declan Rice was initially part of Chelsea’s youth setup before moving to West Ham aged 14. Now, a Daily Star report covering Chelsea transfer news has suggested that the club is on ‘red alert’ as Declan Rice wants to leave West Ham ‘badly’ this season.

Chelsea are ready to 'make a firm offer' to sign Declan Rice after Kai Havertz is secured.



- @dwright75 pic.twitter.com/C6mpCII3P4 — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) August 29, 2020

Standard Sport has revealed that Declan Rice is one of Frank Lampard’s top summer targets as he seems him as a solution for Chelsea's porous defence. However, any deal for the 21-year old is unlikely to be cheap, with Stuart Pearce, while speaking to talkSPORT hinting that West Ham will reject any offer for Declan Rice by Chelsea. Media reports have indicated that the club value Declan Rice at over £80 million.

WWE star Triple H urges Declan Rice to stay at West Ham

"There's an opportunity for you to be a hero. An opportunity to build your franchise."@TripleH URGES Declan Rice to stay with West Ham.



Irons ⚒️



📽 @NXTUK pic.twitter.com/4bgLVlzwuC — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 2, 2020

In light of the Declan Rice to Chelsea rumours, WWE legend Triple H has gotten in on the discussion as well. Triple H, who is a West Ham fan himself, has urged the youngster to reject Chelsea's advances and stay with the Hammers. In a video message to BT Sport, the WWE star said that he has a message for Declan Rice as he has decisions to make concerning his career.

Triple H then went onto talk about how sometimes in life one has the opportunity to do important things, and how Declan Rice has a chance to be a hero for the fans who have supported the footballer. The WWE star mentioned that Declan Rice has an opportunity to be a hero for the people who have watched the youngster come up through the youth system successfully.

Appealing to the 21-year-old to stay at the club, the WWE icon said by staying at West Ham, he can become the first Declan Rice as he will have a chance to build his franchise and legacy at the club. He also called on Rice to succeed on his own terms. While concluding, Triple H expounded that Declan Rice should stay with the people that have given him the chance and fulfil his potential by becoming a champion with West Ham.

Image Courtesy: Triple H Instagram, Declan Rice Instagram