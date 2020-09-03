Chelsea Agree Deal Worth £89m For Kai Havertz As Mega Transfer Edges Closer

Chelsea have agreed a deal worth £89m for Kai Havertz which will finally see the Kai Havertz to Chelsea deal happening, according to reports. The transfer was one of the most awaited moves in the Premier League and is finally close to completion after Chelsea managed to reach an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen. Havertz is one of the best young talents in Europe and the signing strengthens Chelsea, who have already fortified their attack with the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea agree deal worth £89m for Kai Havertz

Chelsea are set to all out to bring Kai Havertz to the Premier League as the German starlet has reportedly completed his medical and is expected to be signing very soon. German media outlet Bild Sport confirmed that the 21-year-old had a successful medical with Chelsea and that the deal is done and all that is left now is for Chelsea to make an official announcement.

Reports also suggest that Chelsea could wait until next week to announce the player who is currently away on international duty with Germany. Havertz will be Frank Lampard's sixth signing after Chelsea managed to secure the signings of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva as Chelsea look to challenge for the title. Chelsea fans are already pumped for the new season and will be hoping that the strengthening of the squad will help them bridge the gap and push for a title challenge.

Chelsea transfer updates: Outgoings expected

Stamford Bridge is likely to see further business as Chelsea prepare to table another bid for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after their initial offer was rejected. Frank Lampard is looking for additions to the goalkeeping department especially after a bad season for first-choice keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The world's most expensive goalkeeper has endured a torrid season and is running out of time to save his Chelsea career, though Kepa has stated he is willing to fight for his place. West Ham United’s Declan Rice also remains a target for Chelsea.

